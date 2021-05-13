Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking Of Modera Morrison

PORTLAND, Ore., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer and operator specializing in premier rental communities across the U.S., today announced the groundbreaking of Modera Morrison, a contemporary mixed-use community near Downtown Portland.

Situated at 1120 SE Morrison Street, Modera Morrison will add 247 apartment homes and nearly 11,000 square feet of ground-level retail space to Portland's rapidly growing Central Eastside. The seven-story, podium-style structure will be LEED Silver certified, with first move-ins anticipated for 2023. The community is located between SE Belmont Street and SE Morrison Street, two of the main thoroughfares heading into downtown, which is 1.5 miles away.

"The Central Eastside and surrounding neighborhoods are among the most sought-after places to live in Portland," said Sam Rodriguez, senior managing director of development in Portland for Mill Creek Residential. "We're thrilled with the potential this area has to offer and are extremely excited about the tremendous growth the city is experiencing as we get started on Modera Morrison."

Modera Morrison's location offers immediate proximity to a multitude of local amenities and attractions. With a Walk Score of 96 and a Bike score of 97, Modera Morrison complements the unique lifestyle district emerging in the Central Eastside. The community sits within walking distance to the Moda Center, home of the Portland Trailblazers; the Oregon Convention Center; and Revolution Hall, a renowned concert venue with an expansive public dog park that sits just across the street.

The surrounding pedestrian-friendly retail corridors house numerous shops, restaurants, entertainment establishments and breweries, including the popular Modern Times and Rogue breweries. With Colonel Summers Park, Laurelhurst Park and the Eastbank Esplanade nearby, residents will have convenient access to open fields, picnic areas, bike paths, outdoor sport courts, playgrounds and a community garden.

The Central Eastside location places Modera Morrison within close proximity of Portland's top employment centers. Just across the Morrison Bridge, downtown Portland boasts over 110,000 employees and 22 million square feet of office space. Other major employment centers in the area include the Lloyd District, the Pearl District and Oregon Health & Science University, putting more than 140,000 jobs within a quick commute.

Community amenities include a co-working space and coffee bar in the resident lobby for the ever-increasing work-from-home resident, virtual reality gaming lounge, theatre room, outdoor rooftop deck with panoramic views, rooftop bistro and lounge, yoga and Pilates studio and a club-quality fitness studio featuring individual TVs. Residents at the pet-friendly community will also have access to an onsite pet spa, private garage with controlled-access parking, dedicated bike storage and an Amazon package HUB with overflow room.

The community will offer studio, one-, two- and three- bedroom apartment homes with private balconies and den layouts available. Apartment interiors feature nine-foot ceilings, stainless steel Energy Star appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, full-size in-home washers and dryers, smart entry locks and heating and air conditioning with a programmable thermostat. Select homes will offer desk nooks.

Modera Morrison is the 10th development for Mill Creek Residential in the Portland area, joining, among others, Modera Belmont, Modera Buckman and Modera Akoya.

About Mill Creek ResidentialMill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2020, the company's portfolio is comprised of 88 communities representing over 24,700 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential