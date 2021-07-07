Military Women's Memorial Partners With Community Building Art Works To Present 'More Than One Story: A Collective Poem By Military Women'

ARLINGTON, Va., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Military Women's Memorial and Community Building Art Works will unveil for the first time More Than One Story, a collaborative performance created by nine military women who share their stories through...

ARLINGTON, Va., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Military Women's Memorial and Community Building Art Works will unveil for the first time More Than One Story, a collaborative performance created by nine military women who share their stories through poetry. This event will take place at the Military Women's Memorial, located at the gateway to Arlington National Cemetery, July 10 at 1 p.m. EST.

More Than One Story is a collaborative performance created by military women who share their stories through poetry.

More Than One Story collectively reveals the journey of these nine military women. The women they were, the women they are becoming, and the women who will follow the trail they blazed.

A reception will be held for invited guests after the poem's unveiling. We look forward to coming together as a community and meeting the women who contributed their voices to this poem.

If you are unable to attend in person we encourage you to register to view this special event virtually.

This program is part of a larger "Summer With The Arts: Healing, Freedom, Family" series hosted at the Military Women's Memorial that includes powerful and compelling exhibits by women veteran artists; storytelling, poetry, and comedy workshops; and virtual programs focused around the whole-person and integrated wellness.

About the Military Women's Memorial

The Military Women's Memorial, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, is the only historical repository documenting all military women's service. It is located at the ceremonial entrance to Arlington National Cemetery and features an education center, interactive exhibitions, a world-class collection of military women stories, and engaging programs and events for all generations. Donate to this Charity Navigator 4 Star Organization and join the National Registration Campaign to help share the stories of women veterans. Find out more about us at www.womensmemorial.org or by following us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Twitter . #HERstory #AppreSHEation

Community Building Art Works is a non-profit organization that helps the ordinary people we ask to be heroes tell their stories through workshops led by professional artists. Our programs meet everyday heros where they are and creates space for them to share their story through the arts. CBAW was featured in the 2018 award-winning HBO Documentary "We Are Not Done Yet." Our prestigious faculty include award-winning writers, artists, and musicians who have lectured and taught at institutions from Columbia University to Stanford. To learn more about CBAW workshops and impact please visit cbaw.org. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/military-womens-memorial-partners-with-community-building-art-works-to-present-more-than-one-story-a-collective-poem-by-military-women-301327151.html

SOURCE Military Women's Memorial