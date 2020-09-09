Military Veterans, Supporters To Pay Tribute With 8,426 Miles Nationwide On September 11

ATLANTA, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 19th anniversary of September 11, thousands of veterans and supporters will come together in their communities to move American flags 8,426 miles as part of Team Red, White & Blue's 9/11 Moving Tribute ,...

ATLANTA, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 19th anniversary of September 11, thousands of veterans and supporters will come together in their communities to move American flags 8,426 miles as part of Team Red, White & Blue's 9/11 Moving Tribute , presented by Window World.

Window World franchises across the country will join Team RWB to host in-person and virtual Moving Tributes. More than 25 Window World locations will participate by walking and running with American flags in solidarity.

The anniversary of September 11 holds a notable significance in the lives of our nation's veterans. September 11, 2001 defined the service of many Team RWB members. It may have been the reason they deployed or even the reason they enlisted in the military.

Team RWB's 9/11 Moving Tribute, sponsored by TrueCar and Peraton , offers veterans and civilians alike an opportunity to ensure that the memory of that day and the legacy of those who have served since is not forgotten.

"It is imperative to recognize the significance of September 11 on our military community and our country," said Mike Erwin, Executive Director of Team RWB. "We're honored that thousands of supporters and our partners are joining this effort to recognize the victims, responders, and service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country."

"The tragic events of September 11 inspired many military members to take action to protect their fellow Americans," said Window World Chairman and CEO Tammy Whitworth. "Our nation's veterans made numerous sacrifices for our country, and the Window World Family wants to show our gratitude and respect. We are privileged to join Team RWB in its efforts to support this country's service members."

Participants can register and pledge to walk, run, or cycle miles virtually or as part of a local Moving Tribute at teamrwb.org. Limited edition gear is available for purchase with registration and all proceeds will benefit Team RWB to support the veterans who served after 9/11.

8,426 miles represents the 2,977 lives lost in the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and United Airlines Flight 93, and 5,500 service members who were killed in action in the wars following.

About Team Red, White & Blue

Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), a nonprofit organization founded in 2010, insists that all veterans have the opportunity to reclaim what was most precious about their military service: an unwavering sense of belonging born of challenges that show us what we are capable of. Team RWB is where veterans belong. For more information, visit teamrwb.org.

About Window World®

Window World®, headquartered in North Wilkesboro, N.C., is America's largest replacement window and exterior remodeling company, with more than 200 locally owned franchises nationwide. Founded in 1995, the company sells and installs windows, siding, doors and other exterior products, with over 18 million windows sold to date. Window World is an ENERGY STAR® partner and its windows, vinyl siding and Therma-Tru doors have all earned the Good Housekeeping Seal. Through its charitable foundation, Window World Cares®, Window World and its franchisees provide funding for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, which honored the company with its Organizational Support Award in 2017. Since its inception in 2008, the foundation has raised over $10.75 million for St. Jude. Window World also supports the Veterans Airlift Command, a nonprofit organization that facilitates free air transportation to wounded veterans and their families. As a member of that network, Window World's corporate jet has provided transportation for over 115 missions, transporting 360 people around the country, including veterans and their families. In total, Window World has contributed over $2.5 million in flights and donations since 2008. For more information, visit WindowWorld.com or call 1-800 NEXTWINDOW. For home improvement and energy efficiency tips, décor ideas and more, follow Window World on Facebook and Twitter.

