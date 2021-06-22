Military Veteran Launches Unleash Epic Because Our World Needs Better Leaders And A Better Way To Teach Leadership

BEAVERTON, Ore., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Founder and CEO of Unleash Epic ( https://unleashepic.com), John Vyhlidal, has learned, practiced, and taught how to be an effective leader in some of the most complex environments imaginable. As a former military officer, Big 4 consultant, and Fortune 100 employee, he started Unleash Epic because he saw so many people in the corporate world with amazing potential who also struggled as a leader.

The traditional leadership development programs provided to his colleagues weren't helping. Even after training or coaching, they were still confused about what leadership actually was. Vyhlidal noted that his colleagues' experiences aren't unique. According to a survey by McKinsey and Co., 89% of Fortune 500 executives said their leadership development programs do not achieve the desired results. In the same survey, 93% of CEOs said their companies are not building effective global leaders.

According to Vyhlidal, traditional leadership development programs can blur the lines between management and leadership. Often, when this happens, the tangible and concrete concepts are described as management, with leadership described as behaviors or "soft skills." This often leaves students with an unclear approach to leadership and without a way to practice or evaluate themselves as a leader.

During his time in the military, Vyhlidal learned that real leadership is a skill that can be honed and developed, especially with a comprehensive framework for leadership. Realizing the opportunity to help clarify what leadership is and how to teach others, he sorted out the elements of classic leadership and organizational performance theories that actually helped drive real change as opposed to the ones that were just hot air.

After nearly ten years of sorting, organizing, and testing his theories, what he came away with is the basis of Unleash Epic. Unleash Epic's first course, Leadership Clarified ( https://learn.unleashepic.com/lcpl), will launch in August and is appropriate for anyone who wants to understand the fundamentals of leadership through a step-by-step process which can be applied to nearly any situation.

