MILITARY MAKEOVER: VET Tv (Veteran Television) Unveils A New, Modern Look & Grunt Style Collab

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego's VET Tv (Veteran Television) has unveiled a brand-new and modern look, centered around the SVOD channel's new website, www.veterantv.com.

"When we first started the company in 2017, we used a boilerplate website, but we knew we eventually wanted to improve the customer experience to show the breadth of what it means to be in the VET Tv community. So we made it happen," said VET Tv CEO John Acevedo of the company's reasoning behind the decision to launch the new website.

VET Tv subscribers will notice a number of significant differences in the new website, which will be much easier to navigate than its predecessor. It offers users a more turn-key experience and a deeper look inside the VET Tv brand, while also offering better cross-site navigation and a much-simpler form-submission experience.

The site is offering a free VET Tv T-shirt for new annual subscribers and first-time visitors will have a chance to participate in VET Tv's new "Kill/Save'' interactive pop-up experience. It takes participants through an actual military exercise where "You're sighted in, but your squad mate gets hit. What will you do and will you make the right choice?" The Kill/Save activation is one of many new features on the website.

One of VET Tv's most-popular web pages is the VET Tv shop, which showcases the brand's popular lifestyle apparel, including the brand-new MOS Collection and the 2020 Salty Santa Series, recently released just in time for the holidays. Those and other great holiday gift ideas are all available at shop.veterantv.com.

And speaking of gifts, a VET Tv annual subscription makes a perfect military-themed gift for the holidays. The brand-new veterantv.com is home to all of VET Tv's shows and films, including recent releases Now Serving , Off to see the Wizard , Meanwhile in the Field and Devil Docs . A great stocking-stuffer for a former combat buddy, or even a friend or family member, give the gift of laughter this holiday season at veterantv.com/gift.

In addition to unveiling its new website, VET Tv has also announced a new "Two Companies One Mission" partnership with the veteran-owned and operated lifestyle and apparel brand, Grunt Style. The mission is simple and straightforward: To undress PTSD through humor and comradery. Grunt Style will put its marketing and financial support behind both VET Tv and the nonprofit foundation Irreverent Warriors, which was started by VET Tv founder Donny O'Malley,and VET Tv recently produced a new Tun Tavern video series for Grunt Style's audience.

"This marks the beginning of a collaboration among three veteran-owned brands that use comedy to support the veteran community - one through apparel, one through entertainment and one through nationwide events," added Acevedo.

ABOUT VET Tv: VET Tv, also known as Veteran Television, is a subscription-based streaming video on demand (SVOD) channel that has consistently pushed the envelope when it comes to dark and irreverent military comedy shows. It was launched in 2017 by Retired Marine Captain and Wounded Warrior Donny O'Malley. VET Tv sets out to recreate, parody and celebrate the military experience for those who served using dark and irreverent comedy to facilitate social connection among post-9/11 veterans.

Everything VET Tv does is grounded in the same intention, to use humor and camaraderie to bring veterans together, to heal the mental wounds of war and to prevent veteran suicide. To-date, VET Tv has released 20 original shows, a web series and a full-length feature film. It is available online at www.veterantv.com and via streaming apps on Apple, Android, Google Play, Roku and Xbox.

