Military Makeover And MyComputerCareer Change Lives In Cape Coral, FL

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Military Makeover with Montel airing on Lifetime Television, and long-term partner and 2021 Title Sponsor, MyComputerCareer, are about to change the life of Staff Sergeant (SSG) Daniel Burgess, Ret. and his family: wife, Genette and daughters, Gracie and Kaylee. On Friday, March 12 th at 7:30 AM ET/PT, viewers will first witness the Burgess family's home renovation and how it revolutionizes their day-to-day life with more accessibility, space and personalization for each family member.

Military Makeover follows the story of the Burgess family who have experienced a long and difficult journey with Daniel's recovery as he lost his right leg, sustained significant brain trauma and several other injuries while deployed in Afghanistan. A fan of both WWE wrestling and Lacey Evans, his daughter, Gracie, reached out to the Military Makeover host and professional WWE wrestler to be a part of the show and change their life forever. With the help of the Military Makeover team and MyComputerCareer, the show will transform their home in Cape Coral, FL, known as the Purple Heart City due to the number of wounded veterans living there.

"The renovation of our home means so much more to us than new furniture and a new look. It's about having a place to come together as a family. In our case, new and improved accessibility features were essential for me to get around my home and these renovations have made that possible," said Daniel Burgess. "We can't be more grateful to the MM team and MyComputerCareer who have dedicated their time to support me and my family, and created incredible spaces for learning for our children. We look forward to making more memories in our beautiful home."

Military Makeover viewers can watch from demolition to reveal day, while inspired by the stories behind how each family turned their hardships into recovery.

"With the help of our gracious sponsor, we make dreams become reality for those who have risked so much for our country," said Montel Williams, Host of Military Makeover. "Meeting Daniel Burgess and his loved ones served as a reminder that nothing is more important than family."

About Military Makeover with Montel®

Military Makeover with Montel®, A BrandStar Original, offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, who creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes as well as non-profits and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetime® and on the American Forces Network which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation - and the lives - of these deserving families.

About MyComputerCareer.edu : MyComputerCareer provides technical training, certification preparation and job placement support for learners looking to enter the Information Technology industry. MyComputerCareer is a technical school with courses taught online and at its seven campuses in Indiana, Ohio, North Carolina and Texas. Students who complete MyComputerCareer's Information Technology programs may earn valuable I.T. certifications in areas ranging from Operating Systems to Computer Networks and Cyber Security. In addition, active military and military veterans can utilize their GI Bill benefits. GI Bill is a registered trademark of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). More information about education benefits offered by VA is available at the official U.S. government Web site at http://www.benefits.va.gov/gibill .

