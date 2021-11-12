ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milind K. Ambe is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever for his outstanding work in the Plastic Surgery field and in recognition of his work at his private practice, Newport Surgical Center.

Milind K. Ambe has been a renowned plastic surgeon to reality TV celebrities and patients in the Orange County, CA, area for over two decades. As the Founder, CEO, and Managing Director of Newport Surgical Center, he provides exceptional plastic surgery to the Orange County, CA, area.

Dr. Ambe is a nationally renowned plastic surgeon who has been featured on many TV programs for over a decade. He rose to fame when he operated on members of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" stars, and has been featured across multiple episodes and seasons. He performed corrective breast reduction surgery on Tamra Barney of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" in 2020. Dr. Ambe had previously given her mother, Sandra Baker, a facelift in 2009, and performed a male breast reduction surgery on Ryan Vieth, Ms. Barney's son, in 2020.

He has been working in the medical field for over 33 years. He began his own private practice in 1998, and founded a multi-specialty surgery center, Newport Surgical Center, in 2004. Dr. Ambe offers a variety of cosmetic procedures, including breast augmentation, facial surgery, and body contouring. After 23 years of operating one of the top Aesthetic Surgery practices in California, Dr. Ambe is proud to see patients who are thrilled with their results, and confident in their appearance. Celebrities seek him out, but he also meets many patients through recommendations from his past clients. Dr. Ambe is currently one of the busiest plastic surgeons in the country.

He has received many awards and continuous media coverage since the early 2000s for his status as the go-to plastic surgeon to the stars. Dr. Ambe was featured as Orange County's Best Breast Augmentation Surgeon in Modern Luxury Magazine in July 2021, nominated as the Best of the Best in Orange County for Plastic Surgery by COAST Magazine, Best Discreet Plastic Surgeon in Orange County, one of the Most Successful Plastic Surgeons of Orange County by Cosmopolitan, and has been featured in Star Magazine. One of Dr. Ambe's patients who received a brow lift, blepharoplasty, facelift, and neck lift was featured in New Beauty Magazine. He has received continuous media coverage of his ongoing treatments for the Real Housewives of Orange County on television and in print. Dr. Ambe was invited to the 68th Golden Globes to raise money for the Children's Miracle Network Benefit event.

Growing up in a family of musicians and scientists, Dr. Ambe is a lifelong musician who performed as a concert pianist when he was a teenager. Dr. Ambe's two greatest passions were art and medicine, which led him to seek out training to become a plastic surgeon. To pursue his career, he attended the University of California Irvine College of Medicine, where he graduated with his Medical degree. Dr. Ambe next completed a general surgery residency at UCLA, and a Plastic Surgery residency at the University of California Irvine College of Medicine. He is board-certified in Plastic Surgery by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS), which certifies physicians who have exhibited safe and ethical plastic surgery techniques and high standards of patient care.

To remain aware of developments in the field, Dr. Ambe is a diplomate, and a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the Orange County Society of Plastic Surgeons, the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, and the California Society of Plastic Surgeons.

For more information, visit www.newportbeachplasticsurgery.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwho

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/milind-k-ambe-is-being-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301423424.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who