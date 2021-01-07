Mileutis To Present At The 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mileutis Ltd. ("Mileutis"), an Israeli biopharmaceutical company which helps mitigate the use of antibiotics in animals through its safe and residue-free immunomodulator peptides, today announced that its CEO, David Javier Iscovich is set to present a corporate presentation at the 39 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Mileutis is developing residue-free natural proteins based on early research conducted at Israel's Agricultural Research Organization (Volcani Center), and at Mileutis. The company is developing a line of patented biopharmaceuticals that it believes will revolutionize the way veterinarians manage mastitis and treat a wide range of diseases. Mileutis' claims are supported by statistically significant results in a number of case-controlled, randomized, multi-center clinical trials.

The first line of products is comprised of peptides and specific protein fragments that have a positive impact on conditions that influence health and reduce antibiotic use in animal health management and increases its wellbeing.

Mileutis is headed by its co-founder David Javier Iscovich, who serves as the company's CEO. The R&D effort is being led by Dr. Jose Iscovich, president, and co-founder of the company.

Mileutis plans to introduce Imilac™, for use in the management, treatment, and prevention of bovine mastitis at dry-off, with estimated potential annual revenue of above $1 billion globally. Mastitis is the most frequent disease in dairy herds worldwide, and the most costly. The novel residue-free peptide developed by Mileutis is the first in a series of patented products targeting the growing concern of antibiotic resistance and overuse of antibiotics in the global dairy industry.

