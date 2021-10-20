Milestones And Momentum: Skyservice Business Aviation Celebrates 35 Years In Business Aviation

Company marks anniversary by helping reforest region affected by wildfires

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - This year marks the 35 th anniversary for Skyservice Business Aviation, Canada's leading business aviation services provider to private jet owners, travel enthusiasts and commercial clients. Launched in 1986 in Montreal offering regional fixed base operations (FBO), Skyservice has grown into a world-class, full-service aviation company trusted by its clients and recognized in the industry for its safety, service excellence and seamless offering of travel services and aircraft ownership.

"Skyservice has achieved this milestone through the hard work and dedication of our people and our culture of customer service that exists throughout the entire organization," said Benjamin Murray, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This milestone is more than a number. It reflects our commitment to personalized, high quality service to our clients and the deep relationships we have fostered on trust in the industry. Skyservice is poised for continuing growth and is excited to continue to innovate and invest in our people, our communities and in our industry."

To celebrate this milestone, and in support of the regions impacted by wildfires in Canada, Skyservice has made a donation to One Tree Planted to help reforest lost habitat in British Columbia and invited 35 of its employees from across the organization to plant trees in the community on October 6 th.

Mr. Murray added, "We asked our employees how best to celebrate our milestone. With our focus on responsible operations and sustainability, the choice was simple. We are proud to donate over 200 trees for each year since our inception and to contribute to reforestation in British Columbia, which suffered significant loss as a result of wildfires this past summer. We hope our efforts will replant over five hectares of land and rebuild lost habitat in the area."

About Skyservice™

Skyservice is a North American leader in business aviation dedicated to innovation, responsible operations, safety, and service excellence. Celebrating its 35 th successful year, Skyservice is at the forefront of the business aviation industry with best in-class facilities across the United States and Canada. Our skilled maintenance teams, outstanding fixed base operation facilities, first-class aircraft management, charter services, aircraft sales and acquisition provide our customers with an experience that is truly above and beyond. To learn more, visit http://www.skyservice.com/.

