Milestone Scientific Receives Notice Of Allowance For European Patent Related To Combination Of Nerve Stimulation And DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® To Optimize Needle Tip Location In Ultrasound-Guided PNB Procedures

ROSELAND, N.J., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provides virtually painless and precise injections, today announced it has received Notice of Allowance from the European Patent Office (EPO) combining minimum intensity of nerve stimulation (MIS) and real-time injection pressure (IP) monitoring utilizing Milestone's CompuFlo® instrument and associated DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® to optimize needle tip location in ultrasound-guided peripheral nerve block (PNB) procedures. The technology was developed in conjunction with Dr. Olivier Choquet from the Lapeyronie University Hospital Montpellier France, a renowned expert in peripheral nerve block procedures, and Dr. Mark Hochman, D.D.S., Inventor and Clinical Director for Milestone Scientific.

Arjan Haverhals, President of Milestone Scientific, noted, "This is an important event, as receiving this notice-of-allowance from the European Patent Office clears an important hurdle as we seek to develop a device specifically for PNB procedures, which will incorporate the CompuFlo ® with Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® capabilities of precisely measuring, displaying, controlling, warning and recording needle tip pressure in real time. The optimization of a device specifically for procedures that also integrates this new technology, we believe will help reduce the risk of needle injury during PNB procedures. By combining CompuFlo with ultrasound guidance and MIS, we believe we will achieve unparalleled multimodal PNB monitoring, safety and greater accuracy to identify needle tip location during PNB procedures. We are grateful for the contributions of Dr. Choquet and his team who helped us understand the value of this breakthrough technology. We view this as an attractive market for our technology as PNBs are increasingly utilized in the treatment of trauma and surgical procedures, including orthopedic surgeries as well as for postoperative and nonsurgical analgesia. In addition to Europe, we have applied for similar patents in the United States, as we remain focused on building our IP portfolio across numerous indications and around the world."

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a biomedical technology research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. Milestone's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. Milestone's proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® is our technology platform that advances the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions for local anesthesia for subcutaneous drug delivery, with specific applications for cosmetic botulinum toxin injections, epidural space identification in regional anesthesia procedures and intra-articular joint injections. For more information please visit our website: www.milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

