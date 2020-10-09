Milestone Electric, Inc. Notifies Consumers Of Data Security Incident

DALLAS, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Electric, Inc. ("Milestone") has become aware of a data security incident that may have involved the personal information of certain Milestone customers. Milestone has sent notification to those potentially-impacted individuals who have been identified in order to notify them about this incident and to offer complimentary credit monitoring services to them.

On May 26, 2020, Milestone discovered that an employee email account had been accessed without authorization by a malicious actor. Upon discovery of the incident, Milestone engaged a digital forensics firm to perform a forensic investigation. On September 10, the investigation revealed that the malicious actor may have accessed personal information relating to customers without authorization.

While Milestone not aware of the misuse of any information impacted by this incident, Milestone has sent notification letters to potentially-impacted individuals notifying them about the incident, offering complimentary credit monitoring services, and providing information about steps they can take to protect their personal information. In addition, Milestone engaged an information security company to review all of our email systems.

Milestone has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to help the affected persons enroll in the complimentary credit monitoring services. The call center is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Central Time and can be reached at calling 1-800-939-4170.

Milestone deeply regrets any concern or inconvenience this issue may have caused and is taking affirmative steps based on the findings of the investigation to prevent a similar event from occurring in the future, including working with leading cybersecurity experts to enhance the security of its digital environment.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/milestone-electric-inc-notifies-consumers-of-data-security-incident-301149544.html

SOURCE Milestone Electric, Inc.