MilesTek Unveils New RoHS-Compliant Compact MIL-STD-1553B Inline Bus Couplers

IRVINE Calif., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MilesTek, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading manufacturer and supplier of products designed to address military and avionics applications, announced today that it has released a new series of...

IRVINE Calif., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MilesTek, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading manufacturer and supplier of products designed to address military and avionics applications, announced today that it has released a new series of RoHS-compliant MIL-STD-1553B in-line bus couplers for use in lab, avionics and military applications.

MilesTek's new inline bus couplers feature a space-saving, small form factor design, compared to standard inline couplers, making them the perfect solution for confined space applications.

These data bus couplers feature one through four stub options, blunt (no connectors) 0.3 meter leads, M17/176-00002 78 Ohm Twinax cable, as well as various combinations and quantities of left and right stub leads. Additionally, these new RoHS-compliant bus couplers feature a transformer ratio of 1:1.41 with stub resistor values of 78.7 Ohm, 2W, 1 percent.

"These new smaller sized inline bus couplers are perfect for use in applications where space can be an issue, including in aircraft, land and sea-based vehicles and vessels, and other applications that require MIL- STD-1553 connectivity. As more of our customers are requiring products that are RoHS-compliant, we are adding new products to address this need. Unlike our competitors, we stock these new bus couplers for same-day shipping, avoiding the typical 6-8 week lead times found with many suppliers," said Mark Blackwood, Product Manager.

MilesTek's new RoHS compliant MIL-STD-1553B inline bus couplers are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About MilesTek:

MilesTek designs and manufactures a broad range of MIL-STD-1553B and Ethernet connectivity products to address Military Avionics, Aerospace, Industrial and government applications. In addition to a wide selection of off-the-shelf products, MilesTek can custom manufacture cable assemblies and harnesses. MilesTek is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas and is ISO-9001:2015 certified. MilesTek is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeilMilesTek17792 Fitch Irvine, CA978-682-6936

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/milestek-unveils-new-rohs-compliant-compact-mil-std-1553b-inline-bus-couplers-301281228.html

SOURCE MilesTek