MilesTek Introduces New Line Of Ruggedized, Cat6, IP68 Cable Assemblies

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MilesTek, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading manufacturer and supplier of products addressing military and avionics applications, just released a series of ruggedized, Cat6-rated, IP68 cable assemblies with metal connectors. Available in various lengths and connector options, they are especially useful for military, industrial, government and broadcast applications.

These new assemblies feature SF/UTP cable with 24-gauge wire that is double-shielded with foil and braid. This prevents crosstalk and provides EMI/RFI protection and ample grounding. The cables' FR-TPE jacket will survive harsh environments that involve rain, UV rays, oil, chemicals and weld spatter and its UL CMX flame rating means you will not have to choose between rugged performance and a verified burn rating. Additionally, the cable is high-flex rated, with a continuous-motion capability of up to 10 million cycles.

The metal connectors used on the assemblies are crush-resistant and IP68-rated so they're waterproof and dust-tight, and the jack versions are sealed even without a dust cap. Their electroless nickel plating is RoHS compliant. Available configurations include plug to plug, jack to jack, plug to jack, plug to standard RJ45, and jack to standard RJ45.

"We designed these new cables to address connectivity applications located in extreme, harsh environments. Previously, these types of cables would have needed to be ordered as custom assemblies with long lead times. Now we offer a multitude of configuration options for these new IP68-rated, Cat6 cables off-the-shelf to meet our customers' urgent needs," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Line Manager.

MilesTek's new ruggedized, Cat6, IP68-rated cable assemblies are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About MilesTek:MilesTek designs and manufactures a broad range of MIL- STD-1553B and Ethernet connectivity products to address military avionics, aerospace, industrial and government applications. In addition to a wide selection of off-the-shelf products, MilesTek can custom manufacture cable assemblies and harnesses. MilesTek is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, and is ISO-9001:2015 certified. MilesTek is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

