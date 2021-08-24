Mile Marker Industries Inc., A Pioneer In Recovery Gear, Has Been Acquired By A Private Investment Group In S. Florida

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The vision, culture, and now, face of Mile Marker Industries has been revitalized with significant changes in 2021. In January of this year, Mile Marker hired serial entrepreneur, John Laub, as President of the once publicly traded company and giant in the winching business.

"On arriving, I was immediately struck by Mile Marker's deep and rich history of innovation in the winching space, its committed team of employees and outstanding consumer awareness that the brand enjoyed. These unique features gave me the confidence that Mile Marker could access any major reseller with its entire range of products. Mile Marker is now in all major automotive stores with our premium locking hubs, winches, and recovery gear. All of this has occurred while most still consider Mile Marker to be a military winching company given that historically our revolutionary hydraulic line of winches have been sold primarily to the U.S. Government," Laub stated.

Mile Marker attracted a significant number of interested potential suitors after being listed for sale in early 2021. Laub, sourced the buyer, a private investment group, that committed to retain the core team of employees and support Mile Marker's business plan. Upon the closing of the acquisition, the new owner group met with key personnel of Mile Marker and reaffirmed their commitment to provide resources to execute John Laub's vision which calls for increased investment in inventory, innovation, staff and systems.

Mile Marker Industries, Inc. is launching a new look winch at the 2021 SEMA show in Las Vegas this November that will turn heads and put them back on the consumer's 4X4's. Additionally, it is launching an innovative handheld portable winch called the Rhino Pull 1000, a thousand pound pulling tool with 40' of synthetic rope and a wireless remote.

"We expect big things from Mile Marker with all these internal changes. Mile Marker will not only continue to cater to the needs of the U.S. Government but also to the 4x4 industry as the working man's winch," Laub stated.

To learn more about Mile Marker, visit their website: milemarker.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mile-marker-industries-inc-a-pioneer-in-recovery-gear-has-been-acquired-by-a-private-investment-group-in-s-florida-301361626.html

SOURCE Mile Marker