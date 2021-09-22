Milan, 16th November 2021: New Maserati Grecale Global Premiere

MODENA, Italy, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maserati announces the date: the Global Premiere of Grecale will be 16 th November in Milano.

The Global Premiere of the New Maserati Grecale will be November 16, 2021 in Milan, Italy

An explosion of colors anticipates the power of a new breeze. Grecale is a wind that turns the every day into something exceptional and will blow across the Maserati range. The countdown to the discovery of the new model bearing the name of an intense, revolutionary and exceptional wind has therefore officially begun.

Maserati has a long-standing practice of naming its cars after the world's most famous winds.It all started in 1963, with the legendary Mistral. This was followed by Ghibli, Bora, and Khamsin. And, in 2016 with Levante, the Brand's first SUV.

Now Grecale, which will play a key role for the Brand and transform the everyday driving experience into something outstanding and extraordinary.

Maserati S.p.A.Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars with an amazing personality, immediately recognisable anywhere. With their style, technology and innately exclusive character, they delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and have always been a global automotive industry benchmark. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance and safety, currently available on more than seventy markets internationally. Ambassadors of this heritage are the Quattroporte flagship, the Ghibli sports sedan, and the Levante, the first made by Maserati SUV, all models denoted by use of the choicest materials and technical solutions of the utmost excellence. Ghibli and Levante are now also available in hybrid version and are the Trident Brand's first electrified cars. A complete range, including V6 and V8 petrol and 4 cylinder hybrid powerplants, with rear-wheel and four-wheel drive. The Trofeo Collection, comprising Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante, equipped with the powerful 580 hp V8 engine, is the supreme expression of the Trident Brand's high-performing DNA. The top-of-the-range is the MC20 supercar, powered by the ground-breaking Nettuno V6 engine, incorporating F1-derived technologies now made available in the power unit of a standard production car for the first time. Today, the Maserati range is produced at three plants: Ghibli and Quattroporte are built at Grugliasco ( Turin) at the Avvocato Giovanni Agnelli Plant (AGAP), and Levante at the Mirafiori Plant in Turin. MC20 is produced in Modena, at the historic Viale Ciro Menotti plant.

