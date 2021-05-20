Milagro Tequila Is Here To Make Your Mondays A Whole Lot Brighter This Summer With #MilagroMondays

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Milagro Tequila launches #MilagroMondays, a summer-long campaign that offers consumers a much-needed break from their weekly routine. To kick-off the campaign, the brand will surprise the select few with an opportunity to wake up somewhere entirely new at the start of their week.

Now through June 8th, fans of Milagro Tequila could win a luxurious Monday-to-Friday, work-from-anywhere getaway to Tulum, Mexico. To enter, they simply need to post a photo or video to their personal Instagram account of what makes them dread Mondays the most (think: anything that makes you want to escape to Tulum for a few days), and tag @MilagroTequila in the post with hashtags #MilagroMondays #entry.

"No matter the reason, most of us have that one thing that makes us dread our Monday morning alarm clock, especially after a year of living, sleeping, eating, working, and working out in the same space," said Jill Palais, Senior Brand Manager of Milagro Tequila.

"So, as a brand born from and inspired by the upbeat, optimistic energy of Mexico, we see an opportunity to inject that same energy into Mondays," added Palais. "By transporting our winners and their guests to a beautiful, tropical wilderness, we hope to offer a reprieve from the mundane and encourage a renewed sense of optimism."

Two winners and their guests will fly first-class, stay in a private villa outfitted with the ideal "work from anywhere" set-up (including that real-life beach Zoom background), and be treated to experiences including privately bartended evenings, yoga classes, beach excursions, a jungle art walk tour, a visit to the Mayan ruins, and much more.

"Whether you're looking for rest or adventure, Tulum has something for everyone, and we've curated an itinerary, stacked with plenty of delicious food and drink, that gives our winners the chance to experience the magic of one of our favorite destinations in Mexico," said Jaime Salas, National Brand Ambassador for Milagro Tequila. "But, even if you don't win, you can still celebrate #MilagroMondays with a refreshing Milagro cocktail any day of the week...a Paloma being one of my personal favorites."

Milagro Paloma Select Recipe1 1/2 parts Milagro Select Silver½ part agave nectar1 part pink grapefruit juice½ part fresh lime juice3 parts sparkling water1 pink grapefruit wedge

Method: Pour all ingredients, except sparkling water, into a Boston shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a highball glass with fresh ice. Top with sparkling water. Garnish with speared grapefruit wedge.

Those interested can click here for the official rules and regulations of #MilagroMondays.

For more on Milagro Tequila, visit the new www.milagrotequila.com website and @MilagroTequila for more information.

About MilagroMilagro Tequila was founded in 1998 by two wide-eyed college friends who decided to take a chance and create a tequila that better reflected the bright, vibrant, artistic world of Mexico City. Milagro Tequila is truly defined by its ultimate balance of fresh agave taste and exquisite smoothness and is made from 100% blue agave from the Jalisco Highlands, where the finest, sweetest blue agave in the world is cultivated. The Milagro Tequila range consists of six expressions, with Silver, Reposado and Añejo expressions of the core and Select ranges respectively. A bright, fresh agave-forward liquid by design, all Milagro Tequila expressions undergo a 36-hour slow roasting process in traditional brick ovens to extract all the nuances of the precious agave flavor before being double-distilled. Milagro Tequila's unique double-distillation process uses both pot and column stills to retain the vibrant, mouth-watering flavors of agave and impart an exquisite smoothness that compares to the finest white spirits in the world.

All Milagro Tequila expressions have an ABV of 40% alc./vol. and range from $24.99 to $34.99 per 750ml.

Milagro Select is an ultra-premium tequila devoted to the essential elements of the liquid, and confidently lets them shine. With the individual barrel numbers printed on each label, you know you're getting award-winning liquid; Milagro Select Silver was awarded a Gold Medal in the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The premium bottle is inspired by the clean lines and work of renowned Mexican architect and engineer, Luis Barragán and the sophistication of modern-day Mexico. All Milagro Select expressions have an ABV of 40%alc./vol. and range from $39.99 to $54.99.

For more information, please visit www.MilagroTequila.com.

Please enjoy Milagro responsibly. Milagro Tequila, 40% Alc./Vol. (80 Proof) ©2021 William Grant & Sons, Inc. New York, NY.

About William Grant & Sons William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd. is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the global premium spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distils some of the world's leading brands of Scotch whisky, including Glenfiddich®, The Balvenie® range of handcrafted single malts and the world's third largest blended Scotch, Grant's®, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendrick's® Gin, Sailor Jerry® Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W.® Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder® Blended Malt Scotch Whisky and Drambuie® Scotch Liqueur.

William Grant & Sons has been honored as "Distiller of the Year" by the prestigious International Wine & Spirit Competition and International Spirits Challenge 13 times over the past 14 years, including the most recent award in 2020.

Founded in 1964, William Grant & Sons USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of William Grant & Sons, Ltd. and features one of the fastest growing spirits portfolios in the US with brands including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Hendrick's Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Drambuie, Milagro Tequila, Fistful of Bourbon, Grant's, Hudson Whiskey, Gibson's Finest, Monkey Shoulder, Clan MacGregor, Reyka Vodka, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, Flor de Caña Rum, The Knot and Raynal French Brandy. For more information on the company and its brands, please visit www.williamgrantusa.com.

