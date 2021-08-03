MikMak Launches Global Retail Network Providing Unified View Of Consumer Shopping Journey Across 1500 Retailers

New eCommerce Insights and Enablement from Major Retailers across North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, South America, and Australia Now Available to MikMak Brand Partners

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading eCommerce acceleration platform MikMak announced today the launch of its Global Retail Network, providing further first-party insights and integrations with 1500+ major retailers worldwide including Amazon, Tesco, Carrefour, Wildberries, AEON, Woolworths, Flipkart, Mercado Libre, and B2W. MikMak's brand partners can now measure the end-to-end consumer journey across more priority retailers and access a more unified, global view of their consumers.

After a year of exponential growth driven by the pandemic, the global eCommerce market is expected to reach $1 Trillion by 2025. The U.S. and China will account for 55% of that growth, followed by emerging markets including Latin America, which posted the strongest growth of any region for eCommerce activities in 2020 ( EuroMonitor ). In response to this growth and to meet its brand partners' needs, MikMak launched its Global Retail Network, following earlier expansion into Canada and Europe in late 2020 .

For the first time, MikMak brand partners can access shopper insights from retailers in Asia, Africa, South America, and Australia, along with additional retailer integrations from North America and Europe. The launch of the Global Retail Network also benefits consumers and retailers by offering additional checkout options through MikMak's multi-retailer eCommerce enablement capabilities. With MikMak, retailers benefit from shopping traffic from 250+ different types of media at no additional cost, increasing product sales and incremental revenue.

"Understanding your shoppers is key to finding success in the world of consumer-driven commerce we live in today, and as the eCommerce market has experienced exponential, global growth, MikMak has worked quickly to expand our global footprint and continue providing the retailer insights that matter most to our brand partners," said Rachel Tipograph, Founder and CEO of MikMak. "We are excited to make our debut within these new major retail markets, with additional expansion to follow."

The launch of MikMak's Global Retail Network follows recently announced data connectivity and insights-centric partnerships with Drizly and LiveRamp , further cementing its position at the forefront of consumer-driven commerce. Through this continued investment in global eCommerce and first-party data, MikMak extends its already wide reach within categories including mass merchant/general merchandise retailers, grocery, alcohol, beauty, and CPG, while adding retailers within home, electronics/appliances, and fashion.

MikMak's Global Retail Network is now available to brand partners through the MikMak platform and is accessible through social media, video, search, brand.com, and more. To learn more about MikMak's global retailer insights, please visit www.mikmak.com .

About MikMakMikMak is the leading global platform for eCommerce acceleration for multichannel brands and provides analytics and eCommerce enablement software to help product manufacturers and CPG companies understand their consumers' online behavior, determine the best use of marketing dollars, and drive online sales.

The flagship product, MikMak Insights improves marketing effectiveness, drives market share over competitors, and strengthens a brand's positioning with retailers. The MikMak Commerce product enables brands to create shopping experiences connected to 1500+ online retailers and streamline the path-to-purchase from any media, ad, or website.

MikMak's investors include Wavecrest Growth Partners, VaynerMedia, Luminari Capital, SLOW Ventures, UTA Ventures, Brave Ventures, Lunch Partners, Madrona Pioneer Fund, Bazaarvoice founder Brett Hurt, Hooklogic founder/CEO Jonathan Opdyke and founding CRO John Roswech, Foursquare CEO David Shim, and Kargo CEO Harry Kargman.

