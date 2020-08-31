Mike Rosen Joins National CineMedia (NCM) As Senior Vice President, East Coast Sales In New York

National CineMedia (NCM), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., today announced that media industry veteran Mike Rosen has joined the company as Senior Vice President, East Coast Sales in New York to help brands connect with movie audiences as America gets back to the big screen.

A veteran of both the media investment and sales sides of the business, Rosen joins NCM from Roc Nation, where he served as Senior Vice President of Sales and Partnerships, leading a brand sponsorship sales team for a portfolio of music and sports influencers through live events, social media and branded content offerings. Prior to that, he worked at NBCUniversal in a progression of sales leadership roles for both legacy and advanced marketplace properties including NBCU Hispanic/Telemundo Media, NBC News, and Audience Studio, the first-mover application of data-driven advanced audience sales of TV/premium video including optimized national linear TV, addressable VOD and OTT, programmatic TV initiative, and programmatic digital, most recently serving as Executive Vice President, Advertising Sales.

He spent the first years of his media career on the agency side with stints at NW Ayer, Campbell-MIthun, J. Walter Thompson and Time Buying Services, Baker Hill Media Services, GM Mediaworks, and ultimately GM Planworks and Starcom, where he served as President, Media Investment/Activation, leading investment for TV, digital, audio, OOH and print for all Starcom clients including General Motors, Samsung, Allstate, Kellogg, Bank of America, Hallmark and Best Buy.

Rosen holds a J.D. degree from Fordham University School of Law, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications from Cornell University.

Commenting on the new addition to the team, NCM Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Scott Felenstein said, "As U.S. movie theaters reopen their doors and gear up for the first blockbuster of the fall season - Christopher Nolan's Tenet - NCM is working to re-connect brands with the magic of movies on the big screen as young, cord-cutting movie fans grow tired of at-home streaming options. I am thrilled that Mike is joining the team, as his media knowledge, stellar reputation and client relationships are unmatched in the industry. He brings a fresh new perspective to NCM that will help our ad partners find new ways to reach movie audiences anytime and anywhere with our Noovie big screen pre-show and digital products. And, I know Mike is as excited to get back to the movies as I am!"

About National CineMedia, Inc.

National CineMedia (NCM) is America's Movie Network. As the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., we unite brands with the power of movies and engage movie fans anytime and anywhere. NCM's Noovie pre-show is presented exclusively in 56 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (AMC) - Get Report, Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) - Get Report and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC, LON: CINE). NCM's cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,900 screens in over 1,700 theaters in 190 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM Digital goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online and mobile marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) - Get Report owns a 48.0% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com and www.noovie.com.

