Mike Pompeo To Speak At Argus Americas Crude Summit

HOUSTON, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Pompeo, former US Secretary of State and former Director of the CIA, will deliver the keynote address at the 13 th annual Argus Americas Crude Summit in Houston on 24 January 2022.

During Mr Pompeo's time in office, the world witnessed the emergence of the US as a major energy exporter, alongside a wide-ranging realignment of US foreign policy. He oversaw in particular a shift in Washington's relations with China, including the implementation of a very extensive trade deal.

"We are delighted that Mike Pompeo will be joining us as keynote speaker at our Americas crude conference next year," Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said. "His experience, and the diversity of that experience, give him a unique perspective on international affairs, and the complex relationships between the worlds of politics and energy. We are looking forward to what we anticipate will be an exciting and insightful discussion."

Mr Pompeo joins a distinguished list of alumni of the Argus Americas Crude Summit. Previous guests include Rex Tillerson, 69th US Secretary of State and former Chairman and Chief Executive of ExxonMobil, Dick Cheney, 46th US Vice-President, Newt Gingrich, 50th Speaker of the US House of Representatives, and James Baker, the 61st US Secretary of State, among others.

With more than 400 delegates and 180 companies in attendance, the Argus Americas Crude Summit is the global crude oil industry's leading commercial event, where senior market participants from across the world discuss how to navigate oil market volatility and the evolving energy landscape in the years to come. Themes this year include the long-term role of oil in the energy transition and how the industry is adapting; the future recovery of US production, investment and the outlook for exports; and global demand recovery and the future of refining.

More information about the conference can be found online.

