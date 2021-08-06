Mike Morse Named To DBusiness's 2022 Top Lawyers List

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Morse, owner and founder of Mike Morse Law Firm, was recently named one of DBusiness's Top Lawyers for 2022. Morse will be featured in the November/ December 2021 issue of DBusiness Magazine, and will appear on www.dbusiness.com on Monday, November 15, 2021.

The selection process for DBusiness Magazine's Top Lawyers is based on a peer-review survey that is open to all lawyers in the Metro Detroit area. During this process, several thousand votes were cast for 53 different legal practice areas to recognize and honor excellence in each niche. The research for the Top Lawyers list was conducted by Professional Research Services (PRS) and achieved through an online peer-review survey distributed to certified lawyers throughout Metro Detroit.

Prior to being acknowledged on this year's list, Morse was named a DBusiness Magazine Top Lawyer in 2013, 2020, and 2021, making this his fourth year of recognition as one of Detroit's top lawyers.

Morse, who has over 30 years of litigation experience, was selected due to his expertise in the personal injury practice area, his dedication to putting client needs first, and the next-level marketing his law firm generates.

"Honors like these are a tremendous compliment, because they reflect the law firm's hard work on behalf of our clients," said Morse. "Our commitment to our clients is reflected in our communication and caring, in our settlements and verdicts, and ultimately, in these awards we receive. All of this is embodied in how we serve our clients, which is our greatest priority."

In addition to this award, Morse has received recognition for many other accolades in recent years, such as being named one of America's 50 Most Influential Trial Lawyers by The National Law Journal and The Trial Lawyer Magazine, Lawyers Weekly Leader in the Law, and Super Lawyers' Top-Rated Lawyer.

About Mike Morse Law FirmSince 1995, the Mike Morse Law Firm has been protecting the rights of Michigan auto accident and injury victims. They are Michigan's largest personal injury firm, specializing in auto, truck, pedestrian and motorcycle accidents as well as Social Security disability claims. Since opening their doors over 25 years ago, the firm has served over 25,000 clients and won over one billion dollars for them. Mike Morse Law Firm handles cases throughout the state of Michigan.

