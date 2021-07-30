Mike Morse Law Firm Wins $716 Thousand Verdict, Scores Major Victory Against Allstate Insurance

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Morse Law Firm, Michigan's largest personal injury firm, is thrilled to announce a $716,000 verdict against Allstate Insurance Company in one of the first car accident jury trials in Michigan since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mike Morse, attorney and founder of Mike Morse Law Firm, along with attorneys Chris Filiatraut, Eric Simpson, and Lewis Melfi ,represented client Ralph Pefley in his fight for justice. Mr. Pefley was driving to work in rush hour traffic when he was rear ended , which pushed him into the car in front of him , and then shot him into the retaining wall in the center of oncoming traffic. The impact resulted in head, neck, back, and knee injuries, which required a full knee replacement and three level lumbar surgery. These devastating injuries also caused Mr. Pefley to experience chronic pain, which impaired his ability to drive a car and care for himself, and prevented him from returning to work and enjoying many of the activities he did prior to the accident.

In trial, the defense attorney tried to show that some of Mr . Pefley's pain, particularly in the low back, was present before the crash, but the Mike Morse Law Firm trial team proved the injuries were in fact in different areas than the client's pre-existing injury. Morse, Filiatraut, Simpson, and Melfi focused on medical testimony and evidence to successfully argue this point and obtain a $716,000 verdict from the jury. Allstate will also be required to pay case evaluation sanctions and prevailing party costs.

"Like most insurance companies, Allstate never offered our client what he was entitled to," said Morse. "So we took the case to trial, and we're very pleased with the jury's decision and the justice we were able to get for him."

About Mike Morse Law Firm

Since 1995, the Mike Morse Law Firm has been protecting the rights of Michigan auto accident and injury victims. They are Michigan's largest personal injury firm, specializing in auto, truck, pedestrian and motorcycle accidents as well as Social Security disability claims. Since opening their doors over 25 years ago, the firm has served over 25,000 clients and won over one billion dollars for them. Mike Morse Law Firm handles cases throughout the state of Michigan.

