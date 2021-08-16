Mike Morse Law Firm Announces Eighth Annual Project Backpack, Over 200,000 Backpacks Donated To Date

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Morse Law Firm is kicking off the back-to-school season by announcing Project Backpack is returning for the eighth year in a row. The program, founded by Mike Morse, supplies students with backpacks and the essential school supplies needed to succeed in and outside the classroom. To date, the program has provided over 200,000 backpacks and school supplies to Metro Detroit students.

In 2021, the firm will continue its partnership with Detroit Public School Community District and provide all DPSCD students grades K-5 a backpack filled with school supplies — in addition to hosting a community backpack giveaway event for students attending school in other districts.

Similar to years past, DPSCD students will receive their backpacks the first week of classes at the school they're enrolled in. Students who attend school in other districts are invited to attend the Big Tent Backpack Event, which will take place on Saturday, August 21st, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the firm's Southfield office at 24901 Northwestern Hwy. Backpacks will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis to K-5 students accompanied by a parent or guardian. Additionally, there will be COVID-19 vaccinations available, games, giveaways, food, and more to help get everyone ready and excited for the upcoming school year.

In total, Mike Morse Law Firm will provide approximately 30,000 backpacks to local students this year. The backpacks will contain pencils, folders, paper, scissors, crayons, glue, and other classroom essentials. But to Morse, it's not about the paper, pens, or pencils. It's about providing the gift of opportunity in education — and in life — that many children wouldn't otherwise receive.

"When I started this program eight years ago, I always hoped it would grow to where it's at today," said Morse. "The years go by, and still, there are kids in need of school supplies each and every year. So, whatever I can do to help them out, that's what I'm going to do. That's what Project Backpack is all about. Each year we try to make it bigger and better than the last."

For more information on Project Backpack, visit https://www.855mikewins.com/projectbackpack.

