Mike Loftus Named Eyemart Express Chief Financial Officer

DALLAS, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyemart Express, a leading national optical retailer known for providing affordable and high-quality prescription eyewear in as little as 30 minutes, announces that Mike Loftus will join the company as Chief...

DALLAS, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyemart Express, a leading national optical retailer known for providing affordable and high-quality prescription eyewear in as little as 30 minutes, announces that Mike Loftus will join the company as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 20. Loftus will lead the retailer's finance department and serve as a strategic adviser to Eyemart Express' CEO and leadership team.

"Mike will be an excellent addition to our Eyemart family, as he brings a strong track record in achieving data-focused operational and financial goals, and building high-performing, cohesive teams," says Michael Bender, Eyemart Express CEO. "His hands-on approach and leadership experience will be an invaluable addition to propel our growth strategy."

Loftus brings more than 25 years of finance experience to Eyemart Express with a significant concentration in the retail sector. He joins the company from Lori's Gifts, the nation's largest provider of hospital gift shop retail and concierge services, where he most recently served as CFO. Prior to that, he held finance leadership roles at GameStop and Blockbuster.

"I feel privileged to join Eyemart Express as CFO and look forward to working with Michael and the entire Eyemart Express team to build on the company's successful foundation and execute its business priorities," says Loftus.

About Eyemart ExpressEyemart Express, a national optical retailer known for providing high-quality prescription eyewear in as little as 30 minutes, has been improving people's lives by helping them see better for more than 30 years. With 231 stores in 42 states, Eyemart Express ranks among the top 10 optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision 4 Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. The company offers a robust frame selection for the whole family with more than 2,000 frames in every store from brands such as Ray-Ban, Coach, Nike, and Disney. On-site lens labs and skilled lab techs in every store can deliver high-quality glasses in as little as 30 minutes. Learn more about Eyemart Express at EyemartExpress.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mike-loftus-named-eyemart-express-chief-financial-officer-301332112.html

SOURCE Eyemart Express