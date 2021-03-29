Mike Knoop Named President Of Zapier

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zapier — the global leader in easy automation for small and medium businesses — has appointed co-founder Mike Knoop to serve as the first President of the company. In his new role, Knoop will lead the engineering, product management, and design functions at Zapier.

Zapier provides no-code automation for small and medium businesses by connecting over 3,000 apps, including GSuite, Hubspot, QuickBooks, and Airtable. Knoop co-founded Zapier alongside Wade Foster and Bryan Helmig in 2011 and has held a variety of roles at the company, most recently as Head of Research & Development, where he focused on customer innovation and released new products such as Zappy , a free screenshot tool for macOS.

"I first met Mike at Startup Weekend, where he stayed up all night to code the first frontend of Zapier," said Wade Foster, co-founder and CEO, Zapier. "Mike's been an integral partner in building products, managing teams, and navigating the challenges that come with growing a company. He approaches each opportunity with an appetite to learn, and I am thrilled to have him take on this role."

"The bad version of automation happens "to" people instead of "for" people. Our goal is to put automation to work for people," said Mike Knoop, co-founder and President, Zapier."In order to bring automation to as many people as possible, we'll be focused on building new product experiences and making it easier than ever to discover, use, and build Zaps."

To bring Zapier's mission to life, Knoop plans to make key executive hires: Vice President of Product, Workflow, a leadership role focused on scaling Zapier core product and driving growth for automation at work. Knoop will also hire a Vice President of Platform & Labs to drive development of future products and grow a culture of innovation within the company.

For all open roles at Zapier, visit zapier.com/jobs .

About Zapier:Founded in 2011, Zapier is the global leader in easy automation for small and mid-sized businesses. Connect and effortlessly automate information between 3,000+ apps — the largest network in the industry. Zapier has been profitable since 2014 and exceeds $140M in annual recurring revenue. Try Zapier for free at zapier.com .

Contact: press@zapier.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mike-knoop-named-president-of-zapier-301257146.html

SOURCE Zapier