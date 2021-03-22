Mike Chapman, Vice President of Operations and Innovation (Photo: Business Wire)

Jefferson Security Bank is pleased to announce that Mike Chapman has joined the Bank in February 2021 as the Vice President of Operations and Innovation.

Jefferson Security Bank is pleased to announce that Mike Chapman has joined the Bank in February 2021 as the Vice President of Operations and Innovation. In this role, Chapman will be responsible for driving innovation to achieve and sustain operational excellence related to digital banking, the customer experience and internal processes. In addition to these responsibilities, as a key influencer and member of the management team, Chapman will work to encourage and implement change into the culture by executing plans consistent with strategic initiatives and priorities.

Prior to joining JSB, Chapman served as Director of Information Systems and Technology at Royal Vendors, Inc., who at their peak had 1,600 employees, four manufacturing facilities and four international offices. Chapman brings over 24 years of experience and expertise in a diverse range of technologies and operations and proven leadership, management and team-building skills. He has designed, built and managed technology infrastructures and led the development and implementation of affiliated workflows, processes and procedures.

"I am thrilled to welcome Mike Chapman to our team. His extensive experience has proven to be an asset to our Bank and his ability to think across many areas brings a significant perspective," said President and CEO, Cindy Kitner. "Mike has demonstrated a strong commitment to giving back to our community in a variety of ways and we are excited to have him on board to help drive JSB's mission."

In addition to his professional career, Chapman's family has resided in Jefferson County for multiple generations and he is heavily invested and involved in the local community. He has been an active participant in volunteer organizations, served as a Sergeant and Executive Board member of the Deputy Sheriff Reserve, Vice President of the Jefferson County Development Authority, President of the Jefferson County Planning Commission, Director and Public Affairs Officer of the Jefferson County Farm Bureau, and more. Chapman is also a Leadership Jefferson graduate and was a 2020 Candidate for Jefferson County Sheriff.

"I have always been dedicated to this community. I am truly honored to have the opportunity to join the JSB team and further that commitment," Chapman said. "As a local community bank, we are devoted to helping our customers and enriching our community. I look forward to contributing towards those goals."

Chapman resides in Rippon, WV with his wife Karen. In his spare time, Mike enjoys volunteering, travelling, operating a small business, and anything outdoors such as hiking, camping, boating and off-roading.

Jefferson Security Bank is an independent community bank evolving with the needs of the customers and the communities it serves. Serving individuals, businesses and community organizations, Jefferson Security Bank strives to support entrepreneurial efforts within its target markets. Delivering long-term value to its shareholders is at the core of the organization's culture. Jefferson Security Bank is a West Virginia state-chartered bank that was formed and opened for business on May 19, 1869, making it the oldest bank in Jefferson County, West Virginia. The bank provides general banking services in Berkeley County and Jefferson County, West Virginia, and Washington County, Maryland. Visit www.JSB.bank for more information.

