Miguel San Mateo Is Newly Named Partner At SideChannel

SAN FRANSCICO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miguel San Mateo is named Partner at SideChannel, a premiere vCISO and cybersecurity consulting firm. Miguel is a management consultant and security practitioner with over 2 decades of experience. He recently led business intelligence and enterprise security efforts at a large healthcare system based in the Pacific Northwest and co-founded a healthcare start-up in the medical device and services segment.

"With Miguel joining as a Partner and the leadership team of SideChannel, we deepen our commitment to top quality delivery and insights for clients with cybersecurity needs. Miguel's diverse background from start-ups to Fortune 500 is a welcome complement to our further focus in the mid market. We are very excited to have him joining us," notes Brian Haugli, Managing Partner.

Since graduating from UCLA, Miguel has driven programs at four of the five largest accounting and consulting firms globally with his expertise in enterprise applications and information security. His extensive domestic and global experience includes managing large-scale business, Information Security and IT transformation projects for Fortune 500 and not-for-profit companies alike.

As a security practitioner, Miguel helps SideChannel's clients to evaluate their current state, create road maps to mitigate their security issues, and lead them through to a better posture. His expertise includes abilities to design and implement controls for compliance with multiple regulatory standards as well as operational needs, disseminate security protocols via management with staff training and education, and to provide executive level security leadership.

"The SideChannel experience for me as an information security professional has been unparalleled. From the impactful work we do every day, to my amazing colleagues; I am honored and humbled to fully commit professionally to the firm as a Partner," states Miguel.

