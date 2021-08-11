Mighty Dog Roofing Awards 100 Franchise Territories In First Six Months Of Development

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mighty Dog Roofing, a thriving roof repair and replacement franchise, has achieved a milestone of 100 franchise territories awarded - all within the first six months since launching development in 2021 by Horse Power Brands, an owner and operator of service-based franchise systems. The company says it will continue to build infrastructure to support new franchisees as the growth spurt is expected to continue throughout the year.

As of July 2021, Mighty Dog Roofing more than doubled its footprint and officially awarded 100 territories to 31 franchisees across 15 states. Of those, 90 are expected to be up and running before the end of the year, with the remainder scheduled to open in Q1 2022.

The services industry has seen significant spikes in demand, due in large part to consumers spending more time at home during the pandemic and finally getting around to needed repairs and upgrades. This, coupled with the deteriorating roofs built during the house boom of the early 2000s, is creating a particular surge in the roofing industry. That's why partners Josh Skolnick and Zachery Beutler - both serial entrepreneurs who have grown successful franchises of their own - saw it as an opportune time to form a company focused on the service-based franchise sector. Their goal with Horse Power Brands is to sell franchises responsibly, as well as open them with the tools to ensure the franchisees' growth and longevity.

"We knew it was the perfect time to acquire a roofing business due to the ongoing demand and need for the service, and we were right," said Skolnick, who serves as CEO of Mighty Dog Roofing. "Not only has there been immense consumer demand, but we're also seeing interest from prospective franchisees who already own other types of home improvement businesses looking to diversify their portfolios, as well as from people seeking entry into the booming industry."

Over the next year, Mighty Dog Roofing will actively seek qualified franchise partners to grow in markets such as Cleveland, Denver, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Oklahoma City, Omaha, Raleigh and San Antonio.

"We're looking forward to the future with Mighty Dog Roofing, as well as adding more service brands to the Horse Power Brands, portfolio," Beutler said. "Regardless of what is happening with the economy, services will always be needed across the country."

For more information about Mighty Dog Roofing, visit: https://mightydogroofing.com/.

About Mighty Dog RoofingMighty Dog Roofing is a growing roof repair and replacement franchise, also offering innovative products and services for gutters, siding, windows, skylights and storm damage. Backed by four of the nation's top entrepreneurs with over 25 years of combined experience in the construction, service-based sector and in franchising, Mighty Dog Roofing is endorsed by the nation's top manufacturers and distributors, offering customers the industry's best and most innovative products and services with the best warranties. Founded in 2012, Mighty Dog Roofing began franchising in 2020 after being acquired by Horse Power Brands, an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of service-based franchise systems. Horse Power Brands is the 1st parent company of its kind - built from the ground up by franchisees and franchisors, for franchisees. For more information on Mighty Dog Roofing and its franchise opportunity, visit https://mightydogroofing.com/.

