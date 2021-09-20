Mighty Buildings Signs On To The Climate Pledge Along With Amazon, Microsoft, And More To Achieve Their Carbon Neutral Goals

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mighty Buildings , a construction technology company that is revolutionizing the construction industry by using 3D printing, advanced materials, and robotic automation to create beautiful, sustainable, and high-quality homes, has signed on to The Climate Pledge .

The Climate Pledge is a commitment by companies and organizations to reach net zero carbon by 2040, and to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement 10 years early. Signatories of The Climate Pledge represent a cross-sector community of companies and organizations working together to address the climate crisis and solve the challenges of decarbonizing the global economy.

By signing the pledge, companies commit to measure and report greenhouse gas emissions, implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement, and neutralize remaining emissions. Today, Mighty Buildings proudly joins The Climate Pledge.

"Signing on to The Climate Pledge was a natural decision for Mighty Buildings," said Sam Ruben, Chief Sustainability Officer and co-founder at Mighty Buildings. "With our own commitment of becoming carbon neutral by 2028 — 22 years ahead of the construction industry — joining a broad coalition that includes established companies and new upstarts, like ourselves, demonstrates that we can all take leadership roles in addressing the climate crisis."

Committing to The Climate Pledge is a reflection of Mighty Buildings' broader vision in addressing the interconnected dual crises of housing availability and climate. The construction industry accounts for nearly 40% of global greenhouse gas emissions, with building construction accounting for 11% and building energy use for another 28%, according to a report from the World Building Council for Sustainable Development. If the industry builds all of the homes needed to meet housing demand using traditional methods and materials, doing so will only feed the climate crisis, and make achieving the Paris Agreement targets an impossibility.

Mighty Buildings has laid out an extensive Sustainability Roadmap to help guide their journey to carbon neutrality by 2028. This includes powering their Oakland, CA production facility 100% with renewable energy, decarbonizing their printing material and other building materials, delivering zero net energy homes with solar and energy storage options, installing Energy Star appliances, and more.

With Mighty Buildings' most recent $22M funding round to accelerate its carbon neutrality roadmap and further strategic supply chain partnerships, they are well positioned to deliver on their commitment to The Climate Pledge. They have raised a total of $100M to date.

