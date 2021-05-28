Midwest's First And Only Tailspin Waterslide Tidal Wave Makes A Splash At Hurricane Harbor Rockford

Hurricane Harbor Rockford today debuts the much anticipated and uniquely designed Tidal Wave. This-state-of-the-art water attraction is the Midwest's first and only tailspin waterslide, towering 43 feet above ground to give riders the experience of limitless wave riding.

Tidal Wave sends riders through a swirling, spinning descent from nearly four stories above ground. In addition—for the first time at any Six Flags park—the attraction features new, AquaLucent visual effects that create mind-blowing bursts of colors and dreamlike patterns, intensifying the ride experience for guests.

"Six Flags is the undisputed leader in innovation and delivery of record-breaking rides, and our Hurricane Harbor waterparks are no exception," said Six Flags Great America Park President Hank Salemi. "The new Tidal Wave waterslide is unlike anything our guests have ever experienced before. This unique attraction makes a great addition to the park as Hurricane Harbor Rockford's 12 th attraction."

Tidal Wave highlights include:

The Midwest's first and only tailspin waterslide;

A 43 ft. swirling, spinning descent;

Three whirling high-speed turns; and

Vibrant AquaLucent visual effects.

Tidal Wave will be Hurricane Harbor Rockford's 12 th attraction and will open to the public on May 29, 2021— the waterpark's opening day of the season. Guests can make their reservations to visit and experience Tidal Wave at sixflags.com/hurricaneharborrockford.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world's largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For nearly 60 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

About Hurricane Harbor Rockford

Hurricane Harbor Rockford is located just East of I-90 near Rockford, Illinois. The waterpark has been a staple in the surrounding Rockford area community for the past 35 years. The park offers thrilling, waterpark fun for guests of all ages with Illinois' largest wave pool, 15 thrilling attractions, and a 1,200 ft. lazy river. Combined with Hurricane Harbor Chicago, these parks offer Illinois' largest waterpark experience with over 40 rides, slides and attractions. For more information, visit sixflags.com/hurricaneharborrockford.

