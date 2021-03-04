Midwest Holding Schedules Conference Call To Discuss Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2020 Results

LINCOLN, Neb., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Holding Inc. ("Midwest") (NASDAQ: "MDWT") today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 on Monday, March 15, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company also plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.midwestholding.com after the close of the financial markets on March 15, 2021.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILSTo pre-register for this call, please go to the following link (you will receive your access details via email): https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/client/6993/midwest-holding-inc-q42020/

WEBCAST DETAILS (Audience)Use this link to access the audience view of the webcast. https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3031855/C66A671B64E3CDEB9083A1CBF9FF8408

A replay of the webcast will be made available after the call on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at https://ir.midwestholding.com

About Midwest Holding Inc.Midwest Holding Inc. is a rapidly growing, technology-enabled, services-oriented annuity platform. Midwest designs and develops in-demand annuity products that are distributed through independent distribution channels, to a large and growing demographic of U.S. retirees. Midwest originates, manages and transfers these annuities through reinsurance arrangements to asset managers and other third-party investors, who are actively seeking these financially attractive products. Midwest also provides the operational and regulatory infrastructure and expertise to enable asset managers and third-party investors to form, capitalize and manage their own reinsurance capital vehicles.

Contacts

For more information, please visit www.midwestholding.com , and follow Midwest on Twitter or Instagram .

Investor contact: ir@midwestholding.com

Media inquiries: press@midwestholding.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/midwest-holding-schedules-conference-call-to-discuss-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2020-results-301241117.html

SOURCE Midwest Holding Inc.