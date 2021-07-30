MidSouth Community Federal Credit Union Partners With CenturionCARES For Enhanced Member Services

OLDSMAR, Fla., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MidSouth Community Federal Credit Union has selected Tampa-based CenturionCARES, Inc. to be their provider for contact center solutions. The Credit Union, which prides itself on delivering excellent service to their 34,000 Macon (GA) area members, is adding the CARES Contact Center Platform to further enhance the service experience.

The top priorities for MidSouth were reducing call volumes and increasing efficiencies through a tight integration with their Symitar Episys Core. CenturionCARES can provide the integration as well as guidance for call center best practices, based largely on their stature as a Symitar-VIP provider.

CARES software provides the tools to help agents and supervisors deliver first-call resolutions and increase member loyalty. "CARES ProSpeak gives our members the information they're looking for without the need to speak with a live agent. It will be a great help to us considering the call volume that we handle." said David Bass, Vice President of Member Services. He was also excited about the time savings provided by the Integrated Screen Pop and Courtesy Call Back features. Mr. Bass noted "We are impressed by what CenturionCARES can do. CARES will provide a positive service experience for our members, while providing more efficiency and reducing call volume."

Kirk R. Wormington, President and CEO of CenturionCARES said "CARES has been trusted by our credit union partners for over three decades because of its ability to empower their members with fast, accurate transactions and superior live agent service. We are committed to helping MidSouth achieve their current objectives, and to continuing as a trusted partner in their future success as well".

About CenturionCARES, Inc.Founded in 1981 as a systems integrator, the past three decades has seen CenturionCARES evolve as a sole-source designer and manufacturer of Omni-channel Cloud and Premise based Contact Center Platforms, featuring CARES ACD, CARES IVR and CARES FLEX (Remote Agent) solutions. CARES platforms integrate any existing back-end systems to maximize investment while enabling the "next step forward" in customer experience and data analytics. CARES is designed and built through customer service expertise with a goal to make superior service easy to deploy and intuitive to use.

