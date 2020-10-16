Middlesex Integrative Medicine Announces Grand Opening For Their Norwood Retail Location This Saturday

NORWOOD, Mass., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Middlesex Integrative Medicine (MIM) announces it will host a grand opening for their Norwood retail location at 76 Astor Avenue, this Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Nancy Koury, President of MIM, said the company is eager for Saturday's grand opening, representing the successful culmination of several years of a combined effort between MIM, CCC, and the Town of Norwood. "We have collaborated with officials from the Town of Norwood, its residents, and local businesses through every step of this process," said Nancy. "It's vital to us that we show our appreciation for the approval to operate here, by taking steps to be a responsible and valuable member of this community, including a commitment to local hiring and by creating a retail establishment that adds value to Norwood."

To help ensure their visitors' health and safety, MIM's leadership decided to forgo a traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony that typically draws large crowds, making it harder for the staff to enforce the state's social distancing protocols. Instead, MIM plans on celebrating its grand opening by offering first-time patients a 20% discount on their purchase, along with other specials advertised on their website.

Even without the traditional opening activities, word of MIM's presence has already spread through the local community. Mighty Mystic, a Jamaican-born, Boston-based reggae artist, dropped by MIM for a surprise visit. Later he posted several pictures and videos on his social media channels saying MIM was "Medical marijuana on the highest levels!"

Eddie Bartlett, General Manager for the Norwood dispensary, said, "Our team is extremely excited to open the doors to medical patients in Norwood and the surrounding towns. MIM's knowledgeable staff focuses on providing education and guidance, resulting in exceptional patient experience. Having grown up in Norwood, I am proud to serve area patients while giving back to the community that means so much to me."

MIM produces its products at the company's cultivation center in Leominster, MA. Completed in late 2019, this 24,000 square-foot facility includes a state-of-the-art extraction lab where cannabis experts cultivate and develop innovative products from numerous strains of flower offering MIM patients a wide range of cannabis solutions to meet their health and wellness goals.

Greg DeConciliis, MIM's Chief Operations Officer, shared some additional insight. "It's important to us that every patient understands the how and why of cannabis, so they feel confident and empowered about making decisions that can improve the quality of their life in very tangible ways."

To ensure this goal is met, MIM's website offers an online assessment tool that helps match patients with the best strains and products for their individual needs. The site also allows patients to pre-order products for a faster, more convenient patient experience.

For more information visit http://www.mimrmd.com.

