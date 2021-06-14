Middleburg Communities Poised To Start Construction On Hamlet Home Rentership™ Communities In Huntsville, Richmond, Raleigh-Durham, And Jacksonville, FL

VIENNA, Va., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Middleburg Communities has announced the start of Single Family Rental (SFR) communities following the recent close of The Hamlet at MidCity in Huntsville, AL, with The Hamlet at Quail Crossing in...

VIENNA, Va., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Middleburg Communities has announced the start of Single Family Rental (SFR) communities following the recent close of The Hamlet at MidCityin Huntsville, AL, with The Hamlet at Quail Crossing in Raleigh-Durham, The Hamlet at Falling Creek in Richmond, and The Hamlet at Wildlight in Jacksonville to follow. The four new developments represent the first in Middleburg's series of Hamlet Home Rentership communities, with an additional 16 projects under contract and in the development process and over 20 more in the company's pipeline. Middleburg first announced The Hamlet ™initiative in September 2020 as an innovative approach to satisfy the growing demand for single family rental properties in high growth southeastern markets.

" Middleburg is excited to be moving forward with the first of an expected 30 to 35 SFR communities over the next few years," said Middleburg Communities CEO Chris Finlay. "We plan to be a dominant developer of SFR communities across the Southeast, bringing a completely new SFR design concept and community styling to growing populations of renters in markets in which we have extensive experience."

The Hamlet at MidCity, located at 1044 Old Monrovia Road, NW in Huntsville, will include 200+, two and three-bedroom single family detached cottage homes and 36 one-bedroom duplexes, masterplanned around shared open green spaces, community gardens and ponds with an open farmers market green at the entrance to the property. Residents of the Hamlet at MidCity will have access to a resort style pool, state of the art fitness center, spacious clubhouse, dog park and pet spa, grilling stations, firepits, and package lockers.

Middleburg Communities' The Hamlet-branded SFR communities blend the comforts of a single-family home and the welcoming feel of a neighborhood, with the flexibility and ease of maintenance free living. Each location features best-in-class amenities and environmentally friendly design. This is Home Rentership ™ - all the comforts of home ownership with the ease and flexibility of renting.

The Hamlet communities are anticipated to draw interest from current multifamily apartment residents as well as existing single-family home renters and would-be buyers. Building on Middleburg's proven market strategies, The Hamlet communities are well-located in high job growth Southeastern markets near major arterial highways, grocery, retail, entertainment and healthcare services, quality school districts and job centers. Community designs utilize Traditional Neighborhood Design principles with cottages oriented toward shared outdoor spaces and fronting pedestrian friendly, tree-lined streets. Sustainability and walkability are emphasized in each community's design. For more information, visit www.liveatthehamlet.com.

About Middleburg Communities:Middleburg Communities is a fully integrated multifamily development, investment, construction and management company operating in the southeastern and mid-Atlantic United States. Since 2004, Middleburg has acquired and developed more than 21,000 apartment units, executing over $3 billion in transactions. The Middleburg team shares a vision for greater value creation through community impact. The firm's success is rooted in a genuine desire to serve its local communities in thoughtful and holistic ways. Middleburg embraces people, property, and partnerships to enhance the lives of others, contribute positively to its neighborhoods and maximize real returns for partners. For more information, please visit www.MiddleburgCommunities.com.

Media Contact: Karen Widmayer KW Communications, LLC karenwidmayerpr@gmail.com 301.661.1448

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/middleburg-communities-poised-to-start-construction-on-hamlet-home-rentership-communities-in-huntsville-richmond-raleigh-durham-and-jacksonville-fl-301311606.html

SOURCE Middleburg Communities