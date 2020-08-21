Middle East Cybersecurity Market And Impact Of COVID, 2020-2025 - Proliferation Of Digitalization Has Opened New Gateways For Cyberattacks

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East Cybersecurity Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Security Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Cloud Security, ICS Security, and Others), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Country - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pre COVID-19 Forecast:

The Middle East cybersecurity market market is projected to grow from USD 16.1 billion in 2020 to USD 28.7 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.2% during the forecast period in the pre-COVID scenario. Post COVID-19 Forecast: The Middle East cybersecurity market is projected to grow from USD 15.6 billion in 2020 to USD 29.9 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.8% during the forecast period in the post-COVID scenario.

Rising security breaches and sophisticated cyberattacks across enterprises are driving the overall growth of the Middle East cybersecurity market. The Middle East cybersecurity market size is projected to grow from USD 15.6 billion in 2020 to USD 29.9 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.80% during the forecast period in the post-COVID scenario. The major factors driving the market include the rising security breaches and sophisticated cyberattacks across enterprises and critical industries in the Middle East and stringent government regulations set by the governments across countries in the Middle East. By security type, the network security segment is expected to grow at with the largest market size during the forecast period Cybersecurity is an approach to safeguard endpoints, networks, applications, cloud, and data from advanced threats and vulnerabilities. This involves a set of security technologies, solutions, tools, policies, security concepts, guidelines, risk management approaches, and professional & managed services, to protect critical enterprise information and infrastructure from cyber-attacks, damages, or unauthorized access. With appropriate cybersecurity solutions in place, an organization can avert security attack and breaches that eventually helps in cutting down business cost and enhance its information security infrastructure.

The public and private organizations across the Middle East countries hold a huge amount of sensitive data that is prone to cyber threats and needs to be secured. Moreover, with the rise in the sophistication level of cyber-attacks, there has been an increase in the demand for comprehensive cybersecurity solutions. The regional and global security vendors in the region are developing advanced intelligence based on cybersecurity solutions to provide proactive and holistic security to critical business applications. Cloud security helps enterprises in securing their cloud networks. Many organizations in the Middle East are getting oriented towards the usage of advanced technologies. Hence, the network security segment is gaining traction in the region. By vertical, the healthcare vertical to be the fastest-growing vertical during the forecast period The health care segment is the fastest-growing vertical during the forecast period. The increase in high-profile attacks on this sector has led to its adoption of cybersecurity. In the healthcare vertical, cybersecurity solutions such as medical device penetration testing, network segmentation for medical equipment, device inventory and risk analysis, medical device risk assessments, continuous incident response, etc. will play an integral role in securing the entities related to patients as well as hospital data in the healthcare vertical. Moreover, security services also help healthcare organizations comply with stringent HIPAA and PCI DSS compliances. Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to hold the highest market share during the forecast period Technological advancements like cloud, 5G, and IoT have led to the SMEs and large enterprises in the KSAare drivers to the growth of the market. Also, government regulations, soaring cybersecurity incidents, and cloud technology adoption in the country have contributed to market growth. Research Coverage

The market study covers theMiddle East cybersecurity market size across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across segments categorized into component, solution, service, security type, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and country. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction1.1 Introduction to COVID-191.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment1.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment1.4 Objectives of the Study1.5 Market Definition1.6 Market Scope1.7 Years Considered for the Study1.8 Currency Considered1.9 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Middle East Cybersecurity Market4.2 Middle East Cybersecurity Market, by Security Type, 20204.3 Post COVID-19 Middle East Cybersecurity Market, by Deployment Mode, 20204.4 Middle East Cybersecurity Market, Market Share of Top Three Industry Verticals and Top Three Regions, 20204.5 Middle East Cybersecurity Market, Top Three Industry Verticals4.6 Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increased Sophistication of Cyberattacks Across Heavy Industries to Result in Financial and Reputational Losses5.2.1.2 Stringent Government Regulations to Increase Adoption of Cybersecurity Solutions5.2.1.3 Proliferation of Digitalization Has Opened New Gateways for Cyberattacks5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Higher Costs of Innovation and Budget Constraints5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Government Initiatives such as Smart Cities, KSA Vision 2030, and Qatar World Cup 20225.2.3.2 Rising Adoption of Cloud Technology and IoT Devices5.2.3.3 Growing Demand for Integrated and Robust Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Among Enterprises5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Cybersecurity Experts5.3 Regulatory Implications5.3.1 General Data Protection Regulation5.3.2 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard5.3.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act5.3.4 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act5.3.5 Sarbanes-Oxley Act5.3.6 SOC25.4 Use Cases5.4.1 Use Case: Scenario 15.4.2 Use Case: Scenario 25.4.3 Use Case: Scenario 35.5 Value Chain Analysis5.6 Middle East Cybersecurity Ecosystem

6 Middle East Cybersecurity Market, by Component6.1 Introduction6.2 Solutions6.3 Services 7 Middle East Cyber Security Market Analysis, by Solution7.1 Introduction7.2 Identity and Access Management7.3 Risk and Compliance Management7.4 Encryption7.5 Data Loss Prevention7.6 Unified Threat Management7.7 Firewall7.8 Antivirus/Antimalware7.9 Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System7.10 Security and Vulnerability Management7.11 Disaster Recovery7.12 Distributed Denial of Service Mitigation7.13 Web Filtering7.14 Other Solutions 8 Middle East Cybersecurity Market, by Service8.1 Introduction8.2 Professional Services8.3 Managed Services 9 Middle East Cybersecurity Market Analysis, by Security Type9.1 Introduction9.2 Network Security9.3 Endpoint Security9.4 Cloud Security9.5 Industrial Control System Security9.6 Other Security Types 10 Middle East Cybersecurity Market Analysis, by Deployment Mode10.1 Introduction10.2 Cloud10.3 On-Premises 11 Middle East Cybersecurity Market Analysis, by Organization Size11.1 Introduction11.2 Small and Medium Enterprises11.3 Large Enterprises 12 Middle East Cybersecurity Market, by Vertical12.1 Introduction12.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance12.3 Government and Defense12.4 Energy and Utilities12.5 Healthcare12.6 IT and ITES12.7 Other Verticals 13 Emerging Technologies in the Middle East Cybersecurity Market13.1 Penetration Testing13.2 Zero Trust Security13.3 Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response13.4 Cognitive Security13.5 Automated Breach and Attack Simulation13.6 Web Security13.7 Messaging Security 14 Middle East Cybersecurity Market, by Country14.1 Introduction14.2 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia14.3 United Arab Emirates14.4 Qatar14.5 Israel14.6 Kuwait14.7 Bahrain14.8 Oman14.9 Egypt14.10 Turkey14.11 Other Countries

15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Overview15.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping15.2.1 Visionary Leaders15.2.2 Innovators15.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators15.2.4 Emerging Companies

16 Company Profiles16.1 Introduction16.2 IBM16.3 Cisco16.4 Fireeye16.5 Huawei16.6 Fortinet16.7 Palo Alto Networks16.8 Check Point Software Technologies16.9 Trend Micro16.10 Sophos16.11 Kaspersky16.12 Mcafee16.13 Forcepoint16.14 DTS Solution16.15 RAS Infotech16.16 Codegreen Systems16.17 AT&T Cybersecurity16.18 Protiviti16.19 Logrhythm16.2 Malwarebytes16.21 Safe Decision16.22 Security Matterz16.23 Infratech16.24 Cato Networks16.25 Help AG16.26 Securemisr16.27 Right-to-Win

