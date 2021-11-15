Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Receives Regulatory Approvals For Riverview Merger

MILLERSBURG, Pa. and HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. ("Mid Penn") (NASDAQ: MPB) and Riverview Financial Corporation ("Riverview") (NASDAQ: RIVE) announced today that they have received all required approvals from the applicable bank regulatory agencies to complete the proposed merger of Riverview with and into Mid Penn. Pending receipt of approval from shareholders of Mid Penn and Riverview, and certain other customary closing conditions, the parties intend to close the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2021. Following completion of the merger, Riverview Bank will be merged with and into Mid Penn Bank.

"We are pleased to have received regulatory approval of our merger that supports our growth objectives, complements our franchise, and propels long-term shareholder value," said Mid Penn President and CEO Rory G. Ritrievi. "Mid Penn and Riverview continue to work collectively towards a fourth-quarter closing of this transaction and are meeting timelines and milestones as expected."

The merger will extend Mid Penn's footprint into attractive new markets, including the Lehigh Valley and State College region, and will expand its presence in Western Pennsylvania. Mid Penn, on a pro forma basis following completion of the merger, is projected to have $4.7 billion in assets.

About Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania, has been serving the community since 1868. Mid Penn has 36 retail locations in the state of Pennsylvania and total assets of more than $3 billion. Its footprint includes Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Westmoreland counties. The bank offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services to meet the banking needs of the communities it serves. To learn more about Mid Penn Bank, visit www.midpennbank.com.

About Riverview Financial Corporation

Riverview Financial Corporation is the parent company of Riverview Bank. An independent community bank, Riverview Bank serves the Pennsylvania market areas of Berks, Blair, Bucks, Centre, Clearfield, Cumberland, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Lehigh, Lycoming, Perry and Schuylkill Counties through 23 community banking offices and three limited purpose offices. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities.

