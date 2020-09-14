Mid-Atlantic Collaborative Care Generates $28 Million In Total Savings For The Medicare Shared Savings Program

TAMPA, Fla., FAIRFAX, Va., ROCKVILLE, Md., BALTIMORE and WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaborative Health Systems announced today Mid-Atlantic Collaborative Care generated $28 million in total savings for the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) and $13.4 million in shared savings for performance years 2017 through 2019, according to figures released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

This marks the third consecutive year Mid-Atlantic Collaborative Care, a Medicare Accountable Care Organization (ACO), achieved both total savings to Medicare and shared savings. In performance year 2019, Mid-Atlantic Collaborative Care:

Served 22,000 Medicare beneficiaries across Maryland , Virginia , and Washington, D.C. ;

, , and ; Achieved a total quality score of 98.5%;

Delivered $12.6 million in total savings for Medicare - increasing the savings of performance year 2018 by more than $2 million ; and,

in total savings for Medicare - increasing the savings of performance year 2018 by more than ; and, Generated $6.2 million in shared savings.

"We are proud to report Mid-Atlantic Collaborative Care has achieved savings for the Medicare Shared Savings Program for the third year in a row," said Dr. Roji Menon, Medical Director for Mid-Atlantic Collaborative Care. "We remain committed to providing high-quality care and services and are grateful for the CMS program, which allows us to demonstrate how we can provide increasing value to our patients and local communities."

"Mid-Atlantic Collaborative Care is demonstrating how independent physicians can succeed by embracing value-based models to increase accountability, lower costs, and improve quality of care for their patients," said Anthony Valdés, President of Collaborative Health Systems. "We look forward to our continued partnership as we work to deepen relationships with our physician partners, advance care in local communities, and improve health outcomes for Medicare beneficiaries across the D.C. metro area."

Medicare ACOs are groups of doctors, hospitals and other healthcare providers who come together voluntarily to provide coordinated, high-quality care to their Medicare beneficiaries. The Shared Savings Program offers providers and suppliers an opportunity to create an ACO, which agrees to be held accountable for the quality, cost, and experience of care of an assigned Medicare Fee-For-Service (FFS) beneficiary population. The Shared Savings Program has different tracks that allow ACOs to select an arrangement that makes the most sense for their organization.

For more information about the Mid-Atlantic Collaborative Care and Collaborative Health Systems, visit www.CollaborativeHealthSystems.com.

About Mid-Atlantic Collaborative CareMid-Atlantic Collaborative Care is an MSSP ACO focused on value-based healthcare. Our providers, who are located in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia, are dedicated to improving the quality of healthcare and lowering the growth rate of healthcare costs. Mid-Atlantic Collaborative Care participates in the Medicare Shared Savings Program under a contract with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. For more information, visit midatlanticaco.com.

About Collaborative Health SystemsCollaborative Health Systems (CHS) is a management services organization that partners with independent primary care physicians as they move to value-based models. Its core belief is that primary care physicians are in the best position to influence the quality and cost of healthcare. CHS provides comprehensive support for its physician partners by providing management services, risk contracting, and population health capabilities, including actionable data and other tools, to deliver care coordination and closure of gaps in care. CHS provides additional services to secure and deliver favorable value-based contracts with commercial and other health plans. As of August 2020, CHS manages two Next Generation ACOs, eight MSSP ACOs, a Care Transformation Organization, and three Independent Practice Associations. CHS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation. For more information, visit www.CollaborativeHealthSystems.com.

