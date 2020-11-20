MicroVest's John Beckham Appointed To Be Next Deputy Managing Director Of The North American Development Bank

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroVest today announced that its Chief Investment and Operating Officer, John Beckham, has been tapped to be the next Deputy Managing Director of the North American Development Bank (NADB) starting January 2021. Chief Executive Officer Gil Crawford to resume Chief Investment Officer duties.

NADB is a financial institution established and capitalized in equal parts by the United States and Mexico to finance environmental infrastructure investments that help preserve, protect and enhance the environment of the border region in order to advance the well-being of the people of the United States and Mexico.

About this new opportunity John reflected "It is with mixed emotions that I leave MicroVest. I'm proud of the team we have here. We've built a world class firm that demonstrates investors can earn a return by investing in real impact. The opportunity and privilege of taking on a leadership role at NADB takes me back to a mission near to me: fostering environmental, sustainable development and cross-border collaboration between USA and Mexico, two countries and cultures I care deeply about."

"We are proud that John has been appointed to such an important position at such a well-regarded Development Finance Institution," said MicroVest CEO Gil Crawford. "During his four and a half years at MicroVest, John's contributions have led to building and mentoring a diverse leadership team, as well as important investment and portfolio monitoring process and technology improvements."

Ron Cordes, Chair of MicroVest's Board of Directors stated: "John leaves MicroVest with many significant achievements which have enabled the firm to be well poised to continue supporting the Responsible Financial Institutions we invest in, and their end borrowers, through their post-pandemic recovery and future growth."

About MicroVest

MicroVest is an asset manager that specializes in allocating private debt capital to Responsible Financial Institutions (RFIs) in emerging and frontier markets. As one of the first U.S.-based microfinance investors, the company has built a track record since 2003 of investing in microfinance institutions and small and medium enterprise financial institutions whose interests are aligned with the borrowers and communities they serve. Since its founding, MicroVest has disbursed more than $1 billion to over 200 RFIs in more than 60 emerging and frontier countries.

