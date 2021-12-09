MicroStrategy To Host Virtual Investor Day On December 16, 2021

MicroStrategy ® (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced that it will be hosting a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, December 16, 2021. MicroStrategy's management team is scheduled to begin presentations at 1 p.m. Eastern Time and conclude at approximately 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

To register and view a live webcast of the event, please visit the "Events" section on MicroStrategy's investor relations website at https://ir.microstrategy.com/events-presentations. Following the live webcast, a replay of the event will be available at https://ir.microstrategy.com/events-presentations.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is the largest independent publicly-traded analytics and business intelligence company. The MicroStrategy analytics platform is consistently rated as the best in enterprise analytics and is used by many of the world's most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500. We pursue two corporate strategies: (1) grow our enterprise analytics software business to promote our vision of Intelligence Everywhere and (2) acquire and hold bitcoin, which we view as a dependable store of value supported by a robust, public, open-source architecture untethered to sovereign monetary policy. For more information about MicroStrategy, visit www.microstrategy.com.

MicroStrategy is a registered trademark of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209005301/en/