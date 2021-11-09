Microsoft Selects Education-Focused Dynabook E10-S To Be Among The First Windows 11 SE Devices

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynabook Americas, Inc., a leading provider of professional-grade laptops, today announced the Dynabook E10-S has been chosen as one of a limited number of devices to feature Microsoft Windows 11 SE - the all-new operating system designed for education - at its launch. The selection of Dynabook E10-S by Microsoft further demonstrates the strong relationship between Dynabook and Microsoft in the education space.

Announced in March 2021, the Dynabook E10-S is a robust, budget-friendly and secure 11.6-inch laptop computer, purpose-built for the education sector to optimize the learning experience, while reducing burden on IT administrators.

The all-new Windows 11 SE operating system is a cloud-first edition of the familiar Windows OS that is tailored to education, with a focus on K-8 students. A streamlined edition of Windows 11, the operating system delivers simplified experiences, with no distractions, through its Simple Start and app layouts, web-first user experience, and optimized app-windowing. Cloud optimized, the operating system utilizes cloud identities only, while user files are saved to the cloud (via OneDrive) and available offline on-demand 1.

"With Dynabook's heritage in innovation, this partnership aims to drive differentiated experiences and support learning anywhere, by giving educators the power to unlock creativity, promote teamwork, and provide a simple and secure solution that's built for remote and blended education," said Kurt Petersen, General Manager, Global Device Partners, Microsoft.

Weighing in at 2.5 pounds 2 (1.15 kg) and just 0.78 inches (19.9 mm) thin, the compact and lightweight Dynabook E10-S is built with a sleek, slip-resistant design and is fortified with protective rubber bumpers to help withstand accidental drops of up to 30 inches. The laptop also features a full-sized, spill-resistant keyboard with mechanically anchored keys and a multi-touch ClickPad, that together provides a productive and durable learning platform. The laptop features a 'fan-less' design, to ensure it remains quiet in any learning environment.

The Dynabook E10-S is equipped with an Intel ® Celeron ® N4020 processor, Intel ® UHD Graphics, 4GB of DDR4 memory and 128GB of solid-state storage. This collection of technology ensures that educational applications load faster, content streams smoother and schoolwork is stored safely. In addition to the 11.6-inch, anti-glare, HD display, the Dynabook E10 delivers 802.11ac Wi-Fi ®, an HD webcam, stereo speakers, headphone jack and dual beam-forming microphones with noise suppression, allowing students to learn and collaborate with their classmates face-to-face, even when not in the classroom.

To maximize the laptop for hybrid learning scenarios, the Dynabook E10-S is equipped with a variety of full-size ports for HDMI ®, USB and LAN, and is equipped with Bluetooth ® connectivity. Additionally, the laptop features a USB-C ® port that allows students to connect a display, attach a variety of modern accessories and charge the laptop or other peripherals. The Dynabook E10 features a high-capacity battery for long-lasting battery life on a single charge.

To ensure student privacy and security are built-in to support learning anywhere, Windows 11 SE provides comprehensive content filtering and SmartScreen, to complement the Dynabook E10-S device's manageability and security features. The device is configured via Microsoft's Intune for Education, which includes Windows Autopilot to make it easy for IT education administrators to pre-configure, maintain, and even retire student and teacher laptops with little to no infrastructure.

"We have more than thirty years of experience in the education sector and are proud that Microsoft has recognized the Dynabook E10-S as a launch device for Windows 11 SE, further underlining the strong education credentials of this unique laptop and throughout our product portfolio," said James Robbins, General Manager, Dynabook Americas, Inc. "The Dynabook E10-S has been carefully engineered with the challenges of today's classroom in mind, so that teachers and students alike know they can rely on it to support successful, uninterrupted learning. Like our other Education focused devices, the Dynabook E10-S is also available with Windows 11 Pro Education preloaded - so our education customers can choose a device that best fits their device management strategy."

The Dynabook E10-S with Microsoft Windows 11 SE will be available globally, beginning in the first quarter of 2022. Dynabook currently offers multiple configurations of the Dynabook E10-S featuring Windows 11 with pricing starting at $289.99 (MSRP) and includes One-Year of Dynabook's +Care Service ® Warranty with On-site. The Dynabook E10-S will be available at us.dynabook.com or from Dynabook's network of resellers.

About Dynabook Americas, Inc. (formerly Toshiba America Client Solutions, Inc.)Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Dynabook Americas, Inc., provides a diverse portfolio of enterprise-grade hardware and software offerings, including awarding-winning mobile computers, innovative wearable devices, augmented reality applications and security solutions. Dynabook designs, engineers and manufactures its offerings in its own-operated facilities to ensure quality and reliability. Dynabook Americas is an independent operating company wholly owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a wholly owned company of Sharp Corporation. For more information on Dynabook Americas, visit https://us.dynabook.com/.

About Dynabook Inc. (formerly Toshiba Client Solutions Co., Ltd.)For over 30 years, Dynabook laptops and technologies have set the standard for innovation, quality and reliability. Now wholly-owned by Sharp Corporation, Dynabook Inc., continues that tradition by delivering rich value and services that support our partners and customers in achieving their goals.

Offline Support. Requires cloud sync. Weight.Weight may vary depending on product configuration, vendor components, manufacturing variability and options selected.

