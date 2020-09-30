Micronoma Appoints Magda Marquet Chairman Of The Board

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Micronoma, an early stage cancer-detection start-up seeking to develop and commercialize a minimally-invasive, unique microbiome-based analysis, today announced Magda Marquet, PhD as the chairman of the board.

Dr. Marquet has more than three decades of experience in the biotech industry and is the current chairman of the board of Matrysis, a clinical stage company developing novel therapies based on the skin microbiome. She previously was the co-founder of Ajinomoto Althea & AltheaDx and the former chairman of the board of directors of UCSD Moores Cancer Center, where she now sits on the executive committee. Dr. Marquet has been an independent board member for Micronoma since 2019 and brings with her a deep passion for improving the lives of those with high cancer risk through research and innovation.

"I am excited to see our team growing so strong," said Sandrine Miller-Montgomery, CEO of Micronoma. "Magda taking the reins as chairman provides the kind of once-in-a-lifetime opportunity any company would dream of having, thanks to her business acumen and diagnostic domain expertise. But most importantly, she is giving Micronoma her heart and intention to help us create a positive difference in the lives of many patients and their families."

"With all my experience working in biotech and leading companies that aim to optimize health, Micronoma is truly distinct," said Dr. Marquet. "Not only because of the company's unmatched technology and the outstanding expertise of the team, but in its utter commitment to reduce the tremendous suffering that early cancer detection can uniquely provide. Like so many, I have personal stories about how cancer has uprooted my life. My road to Micronoma feels nothing short of meant-to-be for me. From my mother's death from breast cancer at a young age, to being driven to find success in the biotech sector, providing my expertise to Micronoma is a pivotal chapter in my own journey."

Micronoma recently announced its launch with $3 million in seed funding that will be used to further advance cancer detection technology with the development of pioneering microbiome research. The goal is to provide this new diagnostic tool to clinicians within the next two years.

For more information, please visit Micronoma.com.

About Micronoma Micronoma is the first cancer-detection company using liquid biopsy technology to detect and predict cancer by interrogating the microbial signal with clinical-grade accuracy at an early stage of the disease. Micronoma was founded in 2019 by leaders in microbiome research, and is committed to improving the lives of all involved in cancer diagnosis. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

