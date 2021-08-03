Micron Technology Announces Upcoming Investor Events

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced its participation in the following investor events:

Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner will take part in a fireside chat at the KeyBanc Virtual Technology Leadership Forum. The event will be webcast live on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 11:20 a.m. Mountain time.

Chief Business Officer Sumit Sadana will engage in a fireside chat at the BMO Technology Summit. The event will be webcast live on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 9:00 a.m. Mountain time.

Live webcasts and subsequent replays of presentations can be accessed from Micron's Investor Relations website at investors.micron.com .

About Micron Technology, Inc. We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2021 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Micron Media Relations Contact Tate Tran Micron Technology, Inc. +1 (408) 802-0602 epompen@micron.com Micron Investor Relations Contact Farhan Ahmad Micron Technology, Inc. +1 (408) 834-1927 farhanahmad@micron.co m