Micron Technology Announces Upcoming Investor Events

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced its participation in the following investor events:

Executive Vice President of Global Operations Manish Bhatia will engage in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference. The event will be webcast live on Thursday, Feb. 11, at 6:50 a.m. Mountain time.

Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner will take part in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference. The event will be webcast live on Wednesday, Mar. 3, at 9:45 a.m. Mountain time.

Live webcasts and subsequent replays of presentations can be accessed from Micron's Investor Relations website at investors.micron.com.

About Micron Technology, Inc.We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands — Micron® and Crucial® — our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, 3D XPoint™ memory, and NOR, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. Backed by more than 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, 5G, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like mobile, data center, client, consumer, industrial, graphics, automotive, and networking. Our common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit micron.com.

© 2021 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Micron Media Relations ContactErica PompenMicron Technology, Inc.+1 (408) 834-1873 epompen@micron.com Micron Investor Relations ContactFarhan Ahmad Micron Technology, Inc. +1 (408) 834-1927 farhanahmad@micron.com