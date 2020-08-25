Micron Solutions, Inc. Enters Sale-Leaseback Agreement

FITCHBURG, Mass., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: MICR) (the "Company"), a diversified contract manufacturing organization, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc., producing highly-engineered, innovative components and assemblies requiring precision machining and injection molding, announced entry into a purchase and sale agreement for the sale and leaseback of its main manufacturing facility.

Upon the closing of the sale and leaseback, Micron anticipates receiving proceeds of approximately $3.8 million. The Company expects to use the proceeds from the sale to reduce bank borrowings on its existing credit facility. The consummation of the sale and leaseback is subject to extensive due diligence, customary closing conditions and bank approval. Subject to the satisfaction of these conditions, we expect to close this transaction during the fourth quarter of 2020. Micron will continue to occupy the Fitchburg, MA facility under a long term, triple net, lease.

CEO Bill Laursen commented that "The sale-leaseback transaction will strengthen our balance sheet and enhance financial stability, which is another step in our overall strategy to support growth and enhance our focus as a best in class contract manufacturer."

About Micron Solutions, Inc.

Micron Solutions, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc., is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces highly-engineered, innovative medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding. The Company also contract manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and automotive applications. In addition, the Company is a market leader in the production and sale of silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors used as consumable component parts in the manufacture of integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors. The Company's strategy for growth is to build a best-in-class contract manufacturer with a specialized focus on plastic injection molding and highly-engineered medical devices and components requiring precision machining.

The Company routinely posts news and other important information on its website: http://www.micronsolutions.com

