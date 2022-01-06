Micron Solutions, Inc. Announces Appointment Of Martin Johnson, January 6, 2022

FITCHBURG, Mass., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: MICR) (the " Company"), a diversified contract manufacturing organization, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc., producing highly-engineered, innovative components and assemblies requiring precision machining, injection molding, and mold making announced today the appointment of Mr. Martin Johnson as Executive Vice President of Sales and Strategy.

Mr. Johnson brings over 30 years of Technology and Business Development leadership experience in the Injection Molding industry and will focus on driving growth with new and existing customers. Mr. Johnson has held senior level roles in the industry, including President of Technology for Westfall Technik and Chief Technology Officer at Flex and Nypro and then Jabil. "I am excited to be joining the Micron team at this pivotal time for the Company, bringing my strategic business development and technology experience to enhance value creation for our customers." said Mr. Johnson.

CEO Bill Laursen commented, "We are pleased to have Mr. Johnson join our management team as EVP of Sales and Strategy, bringing his experience and expertise developed at the largest contract manufacturers in the industry. Martin will continue to develop our foundation of providing best in class capabilities to our customers and partners, by offering a personalized technical approach, delivering engineered solutions utilizing the latest technology and innovation.

About Micron Solutions, Inc.Micron Solutions, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc., is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces highly-engineered, innovative medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding. The Company also contract manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, industrial and automotive applications. In addition, the Company is a market leader in the production and sale of silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors used as consumable component parts in the manufacture of integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors. The Company's strategy for growth is to build a best-in-class contract manufacturer with a specialized focus on plastic injection molding and highly-engineered medical devices and components requiring precision machining.The Company routinely posts news and other important information on its website: http://www.micronsolutions.com.

Safe Harbor StatementForward-looking statements made herein are based on current expectations of Micron Solutions, Inc. ("our" or the "Company") that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and should not be considered as guarantees of future performance. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance or achievements to be affected materially include, but are not limited to, our ability to obtain and retain order volumes from customers who represent significant proportions of net sales; our ability to maintain our pricing model, offset higher costs with price increases and/or decrease our cost of sales; variability of customer delivery requirements; the level of and ability to generate sales of higher margin products and services; our ability to manage our level of debt and provisions in any debt agreements which could make the Company sensitive to the effects of economic downturns and limit our ability to react to changes in the economy or our industry; failure to comply with financial and other covenants in our credit facility; the impact on the Company's financial results due to economic uncertainty and disruption including, but not limited to, recent events concerning COVID-19; reliance on revenues from exports and impact on financial results due to economic uncertainty or downturns in foreign markets; volatility in commodity and energy prices and our ability to offset higher costs with price increases; continued availability of supplies or materials used in manufacturing at competitive prices; variations in the mix of products sold; and the amount and timing of investments in capital equipment, sales and marketing, engineering and information technology resources. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Quarterly Reports for the quarters ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021 and our most recent Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which are posted at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MICR/ and https://micronsolutions.com/.

For More Information, Contact:Glen BunnellChief Financial Officer978-345-5000