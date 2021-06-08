MicroLED 2021 Market Outlook - Key Factors Influencing Development And Adoption

DUBLIN, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "MicroLED: 2021 R&D Portfolio Assessment and Industry Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

This technology and innovation report offers insights on the R&D trends in the Micro-LED industry.

With the internet-of-things (IoT) trend setting in, more and more products are integrated with features and applications leveraging rich multimedia features resulting in higher power consumption and reduced battery cycle of these devices.

Display components of smart devices consume a majority of the power, thus manufacturers and developers are under constant pressure to develop a next-generation innovative display technology to increase the battery life of smart electronic devices and appliances.

Considered as the next-gen of display technology, micro light-emitting diodes (Micro-LEDs) consume less than half the power consumed by traditional display solutions while providing extremely high resolution for an enhanced viewing experience for consumers.

This report covers various compound semiconductor technologies and includes the following modules:

Overview of Micro-LED technology

Recent innovation trends observed in Micro-LED industry

Factors influencing development and adoption - Key drivers and challenges

Patent landscape

Funding Insights

R&D ecosystem

Key R&D strategies

Application roadmaps showing the future prospects

Key growth opportunities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives1.1 The Strategic Imperative 81.2 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Micro-LEDs1.3 About the Growth Pipeline Engine1.4 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine1.5 Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary2.1 Research Scope2.2 Key Research Findings

3. Micro-LEDs - Technology Landscape3.1 Micro-LEDs Lead the Race for Emerging Display Applications3.2 Key Technology Attributes Driving Demand for Micro-LEDs in Consumer Electronic Products3.3 Increasing Funding Activities Driving Rapid Technology Advancements3.4 Expensive Micro-LED Solutions Hindering Wide-Scale Adoption of Technology

4. R&D Portfolio - Innovation Trends4.1 Surge in Micro-LED Patenting Activities Despite Pandemic Breakout4.2 China Holds Potential to Surpass the US in Micro-LED Patent Race in the Long Term4.3 Profile of Key R&D Portfolio Areas and Technology Innovation Themes4.4 Stakeholders Exploring Various Mass-Transfer Technologies for Commercializing Micro-LEDs

5. R&D Portfolio - Funding Trends5.1 Micro-LED Technology Witnesses Funding Activities across the Ecosystem5.2 Government Funded Innovation Projects Driving Rapid Advancements in R&D Organizations5.3 Government Grants Driving Micro-LED Technology Advancements in Universities5.4 Disruptive Spin-offs Attracting Seed Funding Rounds to Bolster Technology Development5.5 Venture Capitalists around the Globe Aggressively Funding Disruptive Micro-LED Start-ups

6. Micro-LED: R&D Strategy6.1 Strategic Collaborations a Key Trend to Address Technology Challenges6.2 Stakeholders Bringing Synergies Together to Co-Create Micro-LED Solutions6.3 Stakeholders Ramp up Production Lines for Early Commercialization6.4 Micro-LEDs Poised to Witness Rapid Adoption for AR Displays in the Near Term

7. Companies to Action7.1 VUEreal, Canada7.2 Aledia, France7.3 Picosun Oy, Finland

8. Growth Opportunities8.1 Micro-LEDs Hold Potential to Replace Conventional Display Technologies8.2 Growth Opportunity 1: Emerging Trends in the XR Industry Suggests High Adoption Potential for Micro-LEDs8.3 Growth Opportunity 2: Micro-LEDs Gaining Traction from Automotive Players8.4 Growth Opportunity 3: GaN-on-Si Players to Gain a Competitive Edge in the Long Term

9. Industry Contacts9.1 Key Contacts

10. Next Steps10.1 Your Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6hpv4d

