Microland Recognized As A Star Performer In The Network Transformation And Managed Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021

BENGALURU, India, LONDON and SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microland, a global digital transformation leader announced today that it has been recognized as a Major Contender and Star Performer in the Everest Group's Network Transformation and Managed Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021.

Microland has been recognized for its excellence in service delivery & customer experience, meaningful innovations & IPs to enhance its network solutions and the strong network services portfolio.

Reacting to the recognition, Robert Wysocki, Senior Vice President & Global Client Solutions Leader - Networks & Cybersecurity said, " The recognition is a testament to our capability and excellence in delivering outstanding customer experiences. Our Vision is to transform Networks into Business User-Centric and Transformation enablers for enterprises. Our breadth of Network Services, continued commitment to enhancing Network solutions through next-gen technologies & investments in innovations and IPs have been catalysts in our customers' transformation journeys."

Everest Group in its PEAK Matrix® Reports, evaluates service providers on various parameters which align to the maturity of services portfolio, business value delivered to the customers and delivery footprint in the Network Services domain.

"Microland's strong managed network services portfolio combined with credible investments in developing internal solutions, pricing flexibility, and excellent service execution has led to it being positioned as a Major Contender on Everest Group's 2021 Network Transformation and Managed Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment. Clients have also appreciated Microland for going beyond expectations to provide support during the Covid-19 pandemic," said Mukesh Ranjan, Practice Director, Everest Group.

About Microland

Microland's commitment to "Making Digital Happen" allows technology to do more and intrude less. We make it easier for enterprises to transition to nextGen digital infrastructure through our extensive service portfolio including Cloud and Data Center, Networks, Digital Workplace, Cybersecurity and Industrial IoT. We ensure that the embrace of the digital services is predictable, reliable, and stable.

In the COVID impacted world, Microland is making digital happen for enterprises with a laser focus on services that are more relevant to our clients and prospects than ever before, guaranteeing business outcomes.

Incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Microland has more than 4,500 digital specialists across offices and delivery centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, Middle East, and North America.

Read more here: https://www.microland.com/

About Everest Peak Matrix

Everest Group is a Dallas headquartered research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, engineering services, and sourcing. The clients include leading global companies, service providers, and investors. The PEAK Matrix provides an objective, data-driven assessment of service and technology providers based on their overall capability and market impact across different global services markets, classifying them into three categories: Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants.

Read More here: https://www.everestgrp.com/

