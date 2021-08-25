MicroHealth Recognized For The 5th Time By Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies In America In 2021

MicroHealth beats its 2020 ranking by 700+ points to earn a coveted spot on Inc. Magazine's 2021 list of most successful, privately held U.S.-based companies

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroHealth, LLC is among the nation's fastest-growing private companies in 2021. This is according to Inc. Magazine's prestigious list of 5,000 industry-driven companies, the Inc. 5000. MicroHealth, an IT Systems Development company, ranked 1,543 for its massive revenue growth from 185% in 2020 to 304% this year.

MicroHealth's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Frank Tucker says the impressive growth and ranking improvement speaks to the company's commitment to uncompromised service quality. "It's a real honor to share the podium with so many accomplished businesses. It really is a reflection of our amazing staff who puts health back into health information technology."

MicroHealth is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned (SDVOSB) and SBA Certified 8(a) small disadvantaged business that provides in Health Information Technology Services for the United States Federal Government. Customers include Department of Defense (DOD), Department of State (DOS), Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Department of Energy (DOE), National Institutes of Health (NIH), and Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to name a few. MicroHealth specializes in Electronic Health Records; Telehealth; Medical Simulation; Health Standards & Interoperability; Health Research & Analytics; Health Policy & Planning; Privacy, Security, & HIPAA; Health Technology Development; Modernization & Maintenance; Health IT Operations & Infrastructure Management; and Health Record Management & Digitization. MicroHealth performs these services using certified techniques recognized by Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Development CMMI-Dev/3 and Services CMMI-Svc/3; ISO 20000-1:2018 (IT Service Management); ISO 27001:2013 (Information Security Management), and ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management).

