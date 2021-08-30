MicroHealth LLC Recognized By The International Business Awards, 'The International Stevies,' With Three Awards

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroHealth LLC earned coveted Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Awards during the 18th Annual International Business Awards, www.StevieAwards.com/IBA. The Stevie Awards ( STEVIE) are the world's premier business awards to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide.

MicroHealth received a GOLD STEVIE in the Health Technology Solution category for their Telehealth project with the U.S. Coast Guard. On this project they established, implemented, and continue to support a Telehealth solution to provide remote delivery of healthcare services via landline communication services, cellular service, and the Internet, greatly enhancing the flexibility of USCG healthcare providers and increase access to care during the COVID-19 pandemic. This project has been credited with improved quality, safety, and efficiency of healthcare delivery, as well as improvements to medical information and data exchange.

MicroHealth's Human Resources Department earned a SILVER STEVIE. This is testament to the company's ability to balance its dynamic growth without compromising the people-first commitment and family culture. Their recruiting team has more than doubled the size of the company in just over 18 months. Other notable achievements include leading by example and improving opportunities for Women in Technology and Leadership roles; continuously improving company benefits offerings throughout the year ensuring employees remain satisfied with their total compensation package; and implementing a successful response to COVID 19 through proactive planning to transition to remote work and back to their eventual return to office.

And finally, MicroHealth received their BRONZE STEVIE in the Business Technology Integration Solution Category based on their based on their Electronic Health Record (EHR) Implementation project with the Department of State (DOS). They are implementing an enterprise-wide EHR for DOS Bureau of Medicine to improve healthcare delivery and the patient experience through mobility, efficiency of workflow, accessibility of patient education, and enhanced communication among the DOS beneficiary population and clinicians at domestic DOS locations and Health Units in 170 countries worldwide.

MicroHealth's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Frank Tucker says, "It's a real honor to share the podium with well-established global names like DHL Express, Google, and IBM to name a few. It's a reflection of the amazing staff who delivers success on a global scale."

MicroHealth is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned (SDVOSB) and SBA Certified 8(a) small disadvantaged business that provides in Health Information Technology Services for the United States Federal Government. Customers include Department of Defense (DOD), Department of State (DOS), Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Department of Energy (DOE), National Institutes of Health (NIH), and Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to name a few. MicroHealth specializes in Electronic Health Records; Telehealth; Medical Simulation; Health Standards & Interoperability; Health Research & Analytics; Health Policy & Planning; Privacy, Security, & HIPAA; Health Technology Development; Modernization & Maintenance; Health IT Operations & Infrastructure Management; and Health Record Management & Digitization. MicroHealth performs these services using certified techniques recognized by Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Development CMMI-Dev/3 and Services CMMI-Svc/3; ISO 20000-1:2018 (IT Service Management); ISO 27001:2013 (Information Security Management), and ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management).

Media Contact: Diwa Reyes, Marketing diwa.reyes@microhealthllc.com www.microhealthllc.com

Related Images

stevie-award.jpg Stevie Award Stevie Award Gold Win

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microhealth-llc-recognized-by-the-international-business-awards-the-international-stevies-with-three-awards-301364887.html

SOURCE MicroHealth LLC