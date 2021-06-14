Microgrid Market Value Worth $33 Billion By 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Microgrid industry demand is projected to register more than 27% CAGR between 2021 and 2027, owing to the integration of renewable energy technologies along with the growing demand for off-grid electricity.

SELBYVILLE, Del., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The microgrid market revenue is expected to cross USD 33 Billion by 2027, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights Inc. Ongoing grid modernization coupled with the installation of advanced and sustainable generation sources across the network will propel the industry scenario. The rising renewable integration to lower the GHG emission along with strict regulatory norms to deploy power-efficient solutions will foster the business dynamics.

The lack of effective electric networks, current lags, voltage fluctuations, and grid failure have been primary concerns driving the remote microgrid industry across developing regions. Regulators have been predominantly integrating programs and initiatives to establish a sustainable electric network across these areas. Henceforth, distributed generation technologies along with the growing energy demand across isolated locations will positively influence the industry landscape.

Increasing R&D investments by leading manufacturers to launch advanced, stable and resilient infrastructure across the grid will drive the business outlook. For instance, in March 2021, HOMER Energy advanced its HOMER Pro software to improve the stability and the resiliency of its power supply and move toward a clean-energy transition. The new ability helped energy developers in designing and optimizing the complications of utility-scale renewable hybrid power systems including solar, wind, and battery energy storage systems (BESS). The rising demand for combined or hybrid integrated grid networks will foster the hybrid-based microgrid network.

Some prime findings of the microgrid market report include:

A paradigm shift toward the replacement of existing T&D infrastructure.

Increasing investment toward technological advancements to integrate reliable and resilient energy sources will sway the industry outlook.

Eminent players operating across the microgrid industry include Eaton, Siemens, GE, Schneider Electric and Caterpillar.

Rising demand for smart grid modernization along with the development and restructuring of microgrid networks across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors will further augment the business scenario.

The diesel generator-sourced microgrid market is anticipated to reach over USD 11 billion by 2027. Rapid industrialization coupled with the adoption of large-capacity energy generation facilities will propel the demand for diesel generators across the networks. Ongoing demand for heavy-duty power generators across industrial sectors will further sway product adoption. Low installation costs, when compared to its auxiliary sources, will complement the industry statistics.

The Canada Microgrid market is growing significantly on account of immense regulatory and community focus on the integration of sustainable electric networks and reliable power supply infrastructure. Improvements to grid reliability during extreme weather events, environmental concerns, local revenue opportunities or cost management, and increased autonomy are a few factors driving the technological adoption across the nation.

During COVID-19, the development of electrical infrastructure was placed with no prohibitions implied toward the construction of renewable energy projects. In addition, new solar and wind energy projects as well as utility-scale projects were operational and didn't see any delays.

