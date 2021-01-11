Microfiltration Membrane Market Worth $7,517.38 Million By 2030: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Around the world, concerns regarding the consumption of contaminated food and beverages are leading to the implementation of stringent quality control regulations.

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Around the world, concerns regarding the consumption of contaminated food and beverages are leading to the implementation of stringent quality control regulations. As a result, the global microfiltration membrane market size is predicted to increase to $7,517.38 million in 2030 from $2,885.57 million in 2019, at a 9.0% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, according to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence. Such filtration products are used to remove contaminants from food products, especially beverages.

Additionally, the microfiltration membrane market is also being propelled by the growth of the food and beverage industry itself. As per the New Zealand Institute for Plant and Food Research Limited, the sale of food products will be worth $20 trillion by 2030. The increasing production of such goods and rising number of associated manufacturing plants will ultimately create a huge demand for filtration products.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the microfiltration membrane market growth has been hit hard. Lockdowns and movement restrictions around the world have resulted in the closure of manufacturing facilities of not only these membranes but also of end users. Similarly, the restrictions on movement have reduced the supply of microfiltration membranes, thus impacting the market negatively.

During the next decade, the revenue generated in the microfiltration membrane market by the membrane bioreaction (MBR) bifurcation, under the process segment, is expected to increase faster. The MBR process displays a higher efficiency than the activated sludge and hybrid filtration processes, and it can withstand organic loading rate fluctuations.

During the next decade, the revenue generated in the microfiltration membrane market by the membrane bioreaction (MBR) bifurcation, under the process segment, is expected to increase faster. The MBR process displays a higher efficiency than the activated sludge and hybrid filtration processes, and it can withstand organic loading rate fluctuations.

The tubular configuration category held the largest share in the microfiltration membrane market historically, and the trend is likely to continue during the next 10 years. Such a configuration not only offers better membrane fouling resistance but also allows the membranes to be cleaned easily.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) has been the largest microfiltration membrane market till now, and it will also grow the most rapidly in the near future. The increasing wastewater treatment and seawater desalination activities and implementation of stringent quality control regulations are driving the product demand in India, China, the Philippines, and Thailand. Further, production plants and research centers are being established in the region by numerous biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

The major players in the global microfiltration membrane market are Culligan International Company, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Alfa Laval AB, Applied Membranes Inc., Markel Corporation, Graver Technologies LLC, Koch Membrane Systems Inc., Toray Industries Inc., 3M Company, Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, and SUEZ.

Key Findings of Global Microfiltration Membrane Market Report

Industrial wastewater treatment is the largest application area of microfiltration membranes

Food and water safety concerns continue to raise the demand for microfiltration membranes

PVDF remains the most popular material for such products

Despite the increasing pharma investments during COVID-19, the market is growing slowly in 2020

The presence of a few major companies makes the market consolidated

The market consolidation is increasing further because of mergers and acquisitions

